Chelsea, Juventus Reportedly Hold Talks with Atletico Madrid for Stefan Savic

Chelsea and Juventus are "in talks" to sign Stefan Savic from Atletico Madrid.

That's according to Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports), as the pair are both interested in the centre-back as they look to recruit ahead of next season.

Chelsea finished fifth in the Premier League last season and will be hoping to at least secure a top-four spot and UEFA Champions League football next year, if not regain the title.

Meanwhile, Juve will be targeting their eighth consecutive Serie A title as well as European success. The Bianconeri reached the Champions League final in 2015 and 2017, but lost out on both occasions.

Savic is a regular fixture in Atletico's back line and made 37 appearances in all competitions last season—having missed 10 because of a hamstring injury—though it's possible the Spanish side would consider letting him go.

Manager Diego Simeone opted to partner Diego Godin with Uruguayan compatriot Jose Maria Gimenez in the UEFA Europa League final, and ESPN's David Cartlidge believes it's a sign the latter could be set to take on a bigger role at the Wanda Metropolitano:

Despite being usurped by the 23-year-old, Savic is still a strong player in his own right. The Montenegro international may not have played a great deal during his first season at the club, but he has been a regular for one of the most defensively robust sides in European football.

During his three campaigns with Los Rojiblancos, they have shipped a total of just 67 goals in La Liga, an average of just over 22 per year.

While he may not be as crucial or celebrated as Godin, it is a testament to his defensive qualities that he has been an important component in that, particularly in the last two years.

At 27 he still has several more years left in him at the top of his game, too, and could make for a decent buy.