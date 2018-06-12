Golden Boy Issues Final Offer, Deadline for GGG-Canelo Alvarez Rematch

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Canelo Alvarez and Golden Boy Promotions are ready to walk away from boxing's biggest prizefight of 2018.

Golden Boy Promotions President Eric Gomez told ESPN.com's Dan Rafael they have submitted a final offer to Gennady Golovkin and promoter Tom Loeffler, which they must respond to by 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.

"This is final," Gomez said. "We've been through everything. We've been through the hoops, the monkey bars, the slides. No more playing games. He has until noon [PT] to accept or walk away. If he walks away, good luck to him.

"We've gone above and beyond to make this fight happen. Canelo really wants to make this fight happen for the fans. [Golden Boy CEO] Oscar [De La Hoya] really wants to make it for the fans and everyone involved and we're meeting him halfway."

The offer calls for Alvarez to receive 57.5 percent of the purse, versus 42.5 for GGG.

Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a controversial draw last September. They were scheduled for a rematch in May, which was postponed when Alvarez failed a pre-fight drug test.

GGG instead knocked out Vanes Martirosyan in Round 2 as a replacement bout.

"Our original deal in May for the rematch was 35 percent to Golovkin. Then they wanted 50-50, which was ridiculous to begin with," Gomez said. "But in consideration we're willing to meet them halfway. I got off the phone [on Tuesday afternoon] with Tom Loeffler and told him you have 24 hours to accept or we are fighting Danny Jacobs."

GGG's camp has offered a 55-45 split.

"Gennady was very clear when he made the concession to come off 50-50. He really feels in his heart it should be an even split," Loeffler said. "He made the concession at 55-45. Gennady is the one who will make the final decision, so I will give him an update on it and see what he wants to do. My opinion is it's the biggest fight in boxing and both sides should figure out a way to make it work."

Given these are the two most famous active fighters in the world, it would feel odd if an agreement isn't met. There's a ton of money to be made here for both sides regardless of split, and money talks in boxing.