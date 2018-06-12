2018 U.S. Open Betting Props: Tiger Woods vs. Field Among Odds for the Week

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The talk about Tiger Woods winning the 2018 U.S. Open seems ridiculous considering he has not won a major tournament since finishing first in this event a decade ago.

But did you know you can actually bet on Woods not winning the U.S. Open this weekend? It's true, the field is a massive -10000 favorite (bet $10,000 to win $100) against Woods at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, one of the many 2018 U.S. Open betting props available.

You can also wager on whether Woods will be the top American golfer in the U.S. Open at +1400 (bet $100 to win $1,400), although there are a bunch of others to consider as well. Dustin Johnson is the overall favorite to win the tournament for the second time in three years after regaining his status as the No. 1 player in the world again from Justin Thomas, but you can also take him to be the best American at +500.

If you like Thomas instead, he is listed as the +900 second choice to be the No. 1 player from the United States ahead of Jordan Spieth (+1000), Rickie Fowler (+1200), defending champion Brooks Koepka (+1400), Woods and six-time runner-up Phil Mickelson (+2200).

If you believe one of the three pre-tournament favorites (Johnson, Thomas or Rory McIlroy) to win the U.S. Open will end up taking home the championship, the golf odds are sitting at +325 compared to paying the price of -500 to get everyone else in the field. Johnson (2016) and McIlroy (2011) are previous winners of the U.S. Open while Thomas tied for ninth last year for his best-ever finish in the tournament.

Other props you can wager on for the U.S. Open include whether there will be a playoff (YES is +300, NO is -450) and a hole-in-one (YES is -110, NO is -120). There has not been a playoff since 2008 when Woods last won it over Rocco Mediate on one hole in sudden death. Before that, there was one playoff in the previous 13 years combined.

Zach Johnson was the last golfer to ace a hole in the U.S. Open, doing so in 2014. That was the third straight year there was a hole-in-one in the event prior to the current three-year drought. There have been 44 total aces in the U.S. Open dating back to 1895.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.