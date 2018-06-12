2018 U.S. Open Odds Roundup: Betting Favorites, Tournament Trends, Analysis

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

After reclaiming the No. 1 ranking in the world with a victory in last week's St. Jude Classic, Dustin Johnson is listed as the +800 favorite (bet $100 to win $800) on the 2018 U.S. Open odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark as he looks to take home his second U.S. Open title in three years.

Johnson won his only career major at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania two years ago, and this time he will try to win at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

The Southampton course has not hosted the U.S. Open since 2004, when Retief Goosen edged Phil Mickelson by two strokes for the title while finishing four under par. The winning margin was four strokes a year ago when Brooks Koepka tied a U.S. Open record with a 16-under 272 for his first major victory at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. Rory McIlroy had set the mark with a 16-under 268 at Congressional Country Club back in 2011.

When Johnson won the U.S. Open in 2016, he topped three golfers by three strokes, including Jim Furyk, Shane Lowry and Scott Piercy.

While Johnson has retained his top form since then, Furyk, Lowry and Piercy have all seen their play drop significantly, which is definitely also reflected on the betting board. Lowry is a +15000 long shot to win this year's U.S. Open, followed by Piercy at +25000 and 2003 winner Furyk at +30000.

Johnson's top competition on the golf betting lines according to oddsmakers is expected to come from McIlroy (+1400), Justin Thomas (+1400), Justin Rose (+1400), Jordan Spieth (+1600), Jason Day (+1800), Tiger Woods (+1800), Rickie Fowler (+1800) and defending champion Koepka (+2000).

Of that group, additional former winners of the U.S. Open include McIlroy, Rose (2013), Spieth (2015) and Woods (2000, 2002 and 2008).

Woods is the most curious choice on the board because he has not won a major since his last victory in the U.S. Open a decade ago. The 42-year-old will find out right away where he stands with regards to his competition, as he is grouped Thursday with Johnson and Thomas, who previously held the world's No. 1 ranking for a month.

Woods is at +2200 against the field on the U.S. Open betting props for the week ahead.

