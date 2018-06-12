Paul George Rumors: 'Growing Belief' Thunder Have a Chance to Re-Sign Free Agent

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

After their disappointing first-round exit in the 2018 NBA playoffs, it looked like the Oklahoma City Thunder's odds of re-signing Paul George were trending downward heading into the summer.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, however, the Thunder may have a realistic shot at keeping George around.

Stein reported (h/t Thunder Wire's Cody Taylor) that OKC "has a far better chance to retain the free agent-to-be [George] than many believed when the Thunder crashed out of the first round of the playoffs."

Adrian Wojnarowski reported for Yahoo Sports last offseason that George informed the Indiana Pacers he wasn't re-signing with the team and preferred to go to the Los Angeles Lakers. George is a native of Palmdale, California, and the Lakers have roughly $61.8 million in practical salary-cap space, according to Spotrac, which is more than enough to sign George and another marquee free agent.

George had a solid first season with the Thunder, averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. More importantly, he had a largely fruitful on-court partnership with Russell Westbrook.

Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Right Arrow Icon

"There were some highs and lows, but I thought it was good," George told reporters in April. "It was a learning experience for me. I thought we both grew together trying to get that chemistry."

George's final decision will have ripple effects throughout the rest of the NBA.

If he stays with the Thunder, then the Lakers will have to turn their attention elsewhere in free agency. Enticing another star to sign in L.A. might prove difficult if George isn't on board, too. The Houston Rockets would also have to cross off one target they could've used to catch up with the Golden State Warriors.

Should George leave Oklahoma City, things could get dark for the Thunder. They wouldn't have the cap space to pursue a free agent of similar quality, and they don't have the assets to swing another big trade. A team built around Westbrook, Steven Adams and possibly Carmelo Anthony wouldn't offer a ton of promise in 2018-19.