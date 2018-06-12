Christian Hackenberg Released by Raiders, Negates Offseason Trade with Jets

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders waived Christian Hackenberg on Tuesday after acquiring the quarterback in a trade with the New York Jets last month.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the roster move and noted the Raiders now get to keep their seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, which was conditionally sent to New York in the deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.