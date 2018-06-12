Tarik Cohen Donated, Delivered PE Equipment to Hampton Elementary After Tornado

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Tarik Cohen might not play in North Carolina anymore, but the Chicago Bears running back will always be there for the community he once called home.

Hampton Elementary School in Greensboro, North Carolina, was seriously damaged by a tornado that swept through the area recently. Having played college ball at nearby North Carolina A&T, Cohen helped the school get back on its feet quickly.

The former Aggie bought new equipment for Hampton and even took the time to speak to its students:

Cohen doesn't want any special attention for this act of kindness, though.

"Going to A&T, I've become attached to Greensboro," Cohen told News 2. "It's like a second home now. When I heard the damage the tornado did, I was looking to help in any way possible."

Just 22 years old, Cohen already understands he can use his status as an NFL player to make a difference.