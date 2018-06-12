Andrew Luck Seen Throwing for 1st Time Since Season-Ending Shoulder Injury

Andrew Luck Seen Throwing for 1st Time Since Season-Ending Shoulder InjuryJune 12, 2018
AJ Mast/Associated Press
Andrew Luck is throwing footballs again.
The Indianapolis Colts star took part in non-contact quarterback drills at offseason workouts Tuesday, the first time he's been seen publicly throwing since October:
