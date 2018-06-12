Andrew Luck Seen Throwing for 1st Time Since Season-Ending Shoulder Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/Associated Press

Andrew Luck is throwing footballs again.

The Indianapolis Colts star took part in non-contact quarterback drills at offseason workouts Tuesday, the first time he's been seen publicly throwing since October:

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    AB Taking Aim at the Media

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Taking Aim at the Media

    Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
    via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

    Titans Star OT Taylor Lewan to Hold Out

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Titans Star OT Taylor Lewan to Hold Out

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Simms Once Got Fined $25K for Throwing Ball at Bucs Pirate Ship 😂

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Simms Once Got Fined $25K for Throwing Ball at Bucs Pirate Ship 😂

    reddit
    via reddit

    What If Luck Didn’t Hurt His Shoulder in 2015?

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    What If Luck Didn’t Hurt His Shoulder in 2015?

    Stampede Blue
    via Stampede Blue