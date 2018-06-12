Josh Allen to Take 1st-Team Snaps During Bills Minicamp, Per Sean McDermott

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said rookie quarterback Josh Allen would see some first-team snaps during the team's minicamp this week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per NFL writer Vic Carucci, however, McDermott said Allen would largely continue working with the third-team unit.

"He's worked hard. ... This has been part of the plan from the start," McDermott said, per Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. "But give Josh credit: He's earned it."

Allen, who was the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft by the Bills, is competing with AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman for the starting role this season, with McCarron the current front-runner at the position. But Allen has seemingly picked up on the offense pretty quickly—or at least the aspects of the offense he's run while getting first-team reps.

"Really, to Josh's credit, we have not held back all that much [with the offense] to this point," McDermott noted, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.

During the draft process, Allen was considered a project at the quarterback position, given his immense tools but lack of polish and his time spent at a smaller program in Wyoming.

As Andy Benoit of SI.com wrote in April, there were questions about whether Allen could "transition to NFL competition after playing at a non-Power Five program," adding that "some pundits might deem Allen best suited to sit and learn as a rookie."

The hope, obviously, is that Allen will seize the starting gig immediately and be the team's franchise quarterback for the next decade or so. But there's no need to rush Allen along, with McCarron available as a bridge starter.

Nonetheless, it certainly appears the Bills will give Allen the opportunity to prove his starting capabilities immediately.