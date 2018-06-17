Belgium vs. Panama: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Associated Press

Belgium and Panama begin their FIFA 2018 World Cup campaign on Monday when the two nations clash at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia.

Big things are expected from Belgium, as manager Roberto Martinez has a star-studded squad from which to choose from including players such as Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

Panama are the underdogs in Group G after qualifying for the finals for the first time. They sneaked into the World Cup on the final matchday with a controversial win over Costa Rica which saw them finish third in CONCACAF qualifying.

Here's a look at how you can watch the match, followed by a closer look at the game.

Date: Monday, June 18

Time: 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. (BST), 11 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC 1 (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

Team News

Belgium have some injury concerns as defenders Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen are expected to miss out, per Fifa.com. Celtic's Dedryck Boyata should come in alongside Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

Hazard should feature despite picking up an injury in Belgium's warm-up win over Costa Rica. Martinez has said the problem is "nothing to worry about," per The Independent.

Panama have an injury concern over midfielder Jose Luis Rodriguez who suffered a problem in training but is expected to be fit for the clash, per the Telegraph.

Midfielders Gabriel Gomez and Anibal Godoy trained away from the group on Saturday but could still be involved, per Fifa.com.

Time For Belgium To Shine at the World Cup

Anything other than a comfortable Belgium win will be seen as a surprise, and the team have the firepower to blow Panama away.

Lukaku scored 26 goals in his first season at Manchester United, Dries Mertens helped inspire Napoli's title challenge, De Bruyne rivalled Mohamed Salah as the best player in the Premier League and Hazard's penalty won the FA Cup final for Chelsea.

Belgium's final game before the World Cup was a friendly against Costa Rica, which they won 4-1. Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe offered his view of the game:

Martinez has said his team are "100 per cent ready" for their first game against Panama, per Perform (h/t AS).

With a squad full of attacking talent, a place in the knockout stages is the minimum that will be expected from Belgium at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Panama are one of the lowest ranked nations in the tournament, as shown by Russian football expert Artur Petrosyan:

Reaching the World Cup is a huge landmark for Panama, and anything else will be seen as a bonus as they lack the talent of the other teams in the group.

Panama are expected to adopt a defensive approach and look to frustrate their opponents. While they may not be able to match Belgium in terms of quality, they should not lack for motivation, desire and sheer hard work.