Customizable Fortnite 2018 World Cup Skins Revealed in V4.4 Update

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

A woman walks past near the banners for the 2018 soccer World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

The hottest video game in the world is soon set to celebrate the biggest global sporting event, as the v4.4 update for Fortnite includes World Cup-themed skins.

According to Dion Dassanayake of Express, a look at the v4.4 files attached to Fortnite's Battle Royale mode shows that gamers will have an opportunity to purchase four different soccer-related skins for their characters.

There are also soccer-themed pickaxes, gliders and back bling. That includes a pickax in the form of a vuvuzela and a glider that looks like an oversized soccer ball.

World Cup emotes will be available as well, allowing characters to juggle a soccer ball or throw up a red card.

The 2018 World Cup will begin Thursday when host Russia faces Saudi Arabia.

