Fantasy Football 2018: Under-The-Radar Players Who Could Be Major Steals

Nick Wass/Associated Press

With mandatory minicamps wrapping up June 14, we're that much closer to training camp. That much closer to the preseason. That much closer to (yay!) Week 1.

And that much closer to fantasy draft day.

With that biggest of fantasy events drawing nearer, smart players are already neck-deep in research for the upcoming season. Identifying undervalued players to target and overvalued ones to avoid.

We'll look at that first group, with some under-the-radar players at every position who could wind up being major steals.

That means these players aren't being drafted as fantasy starters. They rank outside the top 12 quarterbacks, top 24 running backs, top 36 wide receivers and top 12 tight ends in average draft position at Fantasy Football Calculator.

Now let's get down to some thievery.

Hope you brought a ski mask.