Fantasy Football 2018: Under-The-Radar Players Who Could Be Major StealsJune 14, 2018
Fantasy Football 2018: Under-The-Radar Players Who Could Be Major Steals
With mandatory minicamps wrapping up June 14, we're that much closer to training camp. That much closer to the preseason. That much closer to (yay!) Week 1.
And that much closer to fantasy draft day.
With that biggest of fantasy events drawing nearer, smart players are already neck-deep in research for the upcoming season. Identifying undervalued players to target and overvalued ones to avoid.
We'll look at that first group, with some under-the-radar players at every position who could wind up being major steals.
That means these players aren't being drafted as fantasy starters. They rank outside the top 12 quarterbacks, top 24 running backs, top 36 wide receivers and top 12 tight ends in average draft position at Fantasy Football Calculator.
Now let's get down to some thievery.
Hope you brought a ski mask.
Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Philip Rivers is the 2018 poster child for why waiting to draft a fantasy quarterback is a good idea.
In 2017, he was the eighth-ranked QB in NFL.com's default scoring. He held the same ranking in 2016. Rivers hasn't finished outside the top 12 since 2012.
And yet, Rivers has been the 13th quarterback off the board in early drafts.
Per ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn believes Rivers can improve on last year's 4,515 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.
"I thought the pieces were there last year to do something special, and it's no different this year," Lynn told the NFL Network. "And we've added some more guys. I thought we did a heck of a job in bringing in the right people that fit our locker room, in free agency and the draft."
Granted, that was before the loss of tight end Hunter Henry to a season-ending ACL tear. But Rivers still has an excellent trio of wide receivers at his disposal in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams (remember that name) and Tyrell Williams. He also has a high-end tailback in Melvin Gordon who can provide offensive balance and catch the rock out of the backfield. L.A.'s offensive line should be better in 2018 with the addition of Mike Pouncey and the return of a healthy Forrest Lamp (torn ACL).
Rivers is an accomplished, proven, consistent fantasy starter available at a substantial discount.
Alex Smith, QB, Washington Redskins
As the Washington Redskins kick off mandatory minicamp, there's a ton of work to be done. As Alex Smith replaces Kirk Cousins as the team's quarterback, the former has a new offense to master and new teammates to develop a rapport with.
Bleacher Report's Doug Farrar recently wrote he expects Washington's offense to take a big step forward in 2018—so much so that the Redskins might compete for a wild-card spot.
As ESPN.com's John Keim wrote in March, head coach Jay Gruden is smitten with his new quarterback, believing Smith represents a clear upgrade over Cousins:
"It's not one thing, it's everything. It's the entire body of work. He's very good at the intermediate ball. He's good with the quick game. He can run zone reads, the [run-pass options]. Very exciting. ... The ability to ad-lib, make plays that aren't there and keep plays alive. Coaching him for the first time will be exciting because I don't think there's a limit on what he can do. He has all the thing[s] you want a quarterback to be able to do."
Granted, Smith no longer has the likes of Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt at his disposal. A second straight top-three fantasy finish isn't a realistic expectation. But Cousins checked in sixth in fantasy points at the position a year ago in Washington, and that was without offseason additions like wideout Paul Richardson and rookie tailback Derrius Guice.
And yet Smith's early ADP in 2018 is QB21.
He isn't just under the radar. Smith's barely on it at all.
Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos
There's a reason Denver Broncos rookie running back Royce Freeman is coming off draft boards 27th at his position.
Kyle Hendrickson of the Denver Post wrote recently (h/t Mike Tagliere of Fantasy Pros) he expects Devontae Booker to receive the lion's share of the 2018 backfield work. Booker told Rod Mackey of 9News in Denver that despite playing in a third offense in three years, he feels like things are clicking:
"This is my third offense in three years already. I guess you could say it's playing fast. For me during my rookie year, it was like I was running out there with my head chopped off and wandering around [not knowing] where I'm going. In a year or two since we had a new offense and everything, it just allows me to play fast and even now I see a lot more stuff than when I was a rookie."
Here's the thing: I don't believe any of them.
In two NFL seasons, Booker has averaged all of 3.6 yards a carry. He has almost as many lost fumbles over that span (four) as rushing touchdowns (five).
The Broncos took Freeman early in Round 3 because he showed the ability at Oregon to be a workhorse and an every-down tailback.
The farther we get into the summer, the clearer it'll become that Freeman's the roster's best tailback.
And the less "under the radar" he'll be.
Doug Martin, RB, Oakland Raiders
At running back, the late rounds of fantasy drafts are a matter of two types of picks: backups or young, upside fliers. Handcuffs and dart throws.
Good times.
However, in 2018 there's at least one old warhorse who has climbed his way into late consideration.
As Paul Gutierrez reported for ESPN.com, there hasn't been a player this summer who stood out more in OTAs for the Oakland Raiders than tailback Doug Martin.
"Doug has really jumped out in this camp," offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. "His quickness, his ability to pick up the offense and what we've given him, that's been very encouraging. He really has a fresh set of legs, and that's probably been most encouraging."
Here come the caveats.
First: Over his last two years for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Martin was awful. The 29-year-old failed to top 450 rushing yards or gain three yards a carry in either 2016 or 2017. Martin also missed 13 games—including four due to a performance-enhancing drug suspension.
Second: Impressive workouts in shorts and shells aren't going to magically vault Martin past Marshawn Lynch, who was quietly effective for the Raiders a year ago with 897 rushing yards on 207 carries.
However, the reports regarding Martin so far this summer have been glowing, Lynch is a 32-year-old tailback with 2,351 career carries and it wasn't too long ago (2015) that Martin was a top-five fantasy option in points-per-reception formats.
With an ADP of RB48 in early drafts, Martin's the sort of dart throw smart fantasy players look for late.
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts rookie tailback Nyheim Hines is starting the summer in stealth mode. He's so far under the radar that he isn't even listed among the top 50 running backs being drafted at Fantasy Football Calculator.
That won't last.
With Frank Gore now living in a retirement home in Florida (or playing for the Miami Dolphins—whatever), the tailback competition in Indy is wide-open. Fantasy drafters have apparently thrown their support behind second-year pro Marlon Mack (RB29), who averaged 3.8 yards a pop on 93 carries as a rookie.
The thing is, Mack has yet to stake his claim to the starting job. He's been a spectator in workouts thanks to offseason shoulder surgery, although he's tentatively expected to be ready for training camp July 25.
That's afforded Hines extra reps, and the 5'8", 198-pounder has taken advantage. According to Kevin Hickey of Colts Wire, Hines was one of the most talked about-players of Colts OTAs, routinely showing off his elusiveness and pass-catching chops.
This isn't to say Hines will be Indy's starting tailback and log 250 carries. He isn't built for that, and the Colts backfield reeks of a committee attack.
It's also worth noting Hines was dinged up on the first day of minicamp, although there's been no indication the injury is serious.
But early on, Hines is giving off a Darren Sproles-type vibe—a diminutive scatback who could see a lot of passing-down work for a team that could be forced to the air with regularity in 2018.
If the 21-year-old continues his momentum through minicamp, he should be on that radar we keep discussing late in PPR drafts.
Jamison Crowder, WR, Washington Redskins
Last season, Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder caught 66 passes for 789 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers were similar to his stats from the season before (67/847/7) with the exception of a drop in scores.
He finished last year at WR32 in PPR fantasy leagues. The year before he was at WR30.
And yet in early PPR fantasy drafts, Crowder's barely being selected inside the top 40 at his position. The 24-year-old is being drafted as a "meh" fourth receiver—a player who wouldn't be expected to start more weeks than not.
That makes no sense.
Yes, there's a new quarterback in Washington in Smith. But he's long been known for availing himself of his underneath targets, and Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington tweeted that Smith and Crowder haven't wasted any time getting to know one another.
"Crowder and Alex Smith are on the same page," Tandler wrote. "Smith was very comfortable firing the ball in to Crowder during goal line work."
Those last four words should be music to fantasy owners' ears.
Apparently, the early thinking is the Redskins' passing game will be a steaming pile of elephant poo that will bring fantasy players nothing but misery.
But even if you think all Crowder will do is back up his production from the last two years, he's a good value.
If you believe he'll exceed it, Crowder could be grand larceny.
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Told you we'd get back to Williams.
The 2017 season was a nightmare for him. He missed almost all of the offseason with a herniated disk in his back and then went down again later in the year with a knee injury. The 2017 No. 7 pick posted a yearlong statline the Bolts hoped to get in one game: 11 catches for 95 yards.
That lost season has relegated Williams to afterthought status in fantasy football. His name isn't listed among the first 50 receivers drafted in PPR formats this summer.
However, a source told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller that Williams is looking more like the player the Bolts thought they were getting a year ago.
"He's looking good," the source said. "Fast, explosive, making great catches in traffic."
If Williams is indeed ready to go, then fantasy drafters should pounce. With Henry lost for the year, the Chargers need a No. 2 target. Williams was drafted in no small part because his 6'4", 220-pound frame makes him dangerous in the red zone.
Add in Keenan Allen (and the coverage Allen will draw from Williams), and all the ingredients are there for a healthy Williams to shatter his modest asking price.
Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers
With Jordy Nelson no longer in Green Bay, there's a large hole in the receiving corps. We know Davante Adams will serve as the No. 1 receiver in 2018. It's a safe bet Randall Cobb will serve as the No. 2—although mainly from the slot.
The third receiver spot isn't as certain. Third-year pro Geronimo Allison is the early leader, but he told 247Sports' Bill Huber he knows he has to earn the job:
"It's a big blessing and opportunity right there in front of me I've got to take advantage of. But at the same time, there's nothing that's going to be given. It's got to be earned. They brought these guys (the three draft picks) in to help us. At the same time, it's my job to get these guys up to speed, because we're going to need them and Aaron [Rodgers is] going to need to be able to trust them. He's going to need to be able to trust them and them thinking the way he's thinking."
We saw a tease of what Allison might be capable of in Week 3 last year. With the Green Bay receiving corps nicked up, Allison had the best game of his career—six catches for 122 yards in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
With an average draft position outside the top 60 at his position, that sort of ceiling is well worth the pennies it costs to obtain Allison on draft day.
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Austin Seferian-Jenkins enjoyed a career season in 2017 with the New York Jets. After hauling in 55 passes over his first three years, Seferian-Jenkins hauled in 50 passes for 357 yards and three scores.
For the season, he finished 19th in PPR fantasy points among tight ends—a number that isn't sending anyone scrambling to pick him up. But he cracked the top 20 in fantasy points per game, and from Week 3 to Week 10 last year, Seferian-Jenkins was seventh in PPR fantasy points at his position.
Not bad at all.
That career year wasn't enough to keep him in New York, and now the 25-year-old finds himself trying to build on 2017's success with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to Philip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union, Seferian-Jenkins is well on his way to doing just that.
"Barring injury," Heilman tweeted, "Austin Seferian-Jenkins should set a career high in receiving yards and touchdowns. He's looked that good."
The Jaguars have talent at wide receiver with Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole. But the team lacks both a go-to receiver and a dependable red-zone target.
Seferian-Jenkins has demonstrated the ability to be a viable fantasy starter at a position where depth is hard to come by. He could easily see the biggest target load of his career.
And yet "ASJ" isn't even on the ADP map at Fantasy Football Calculator.
Gary Davenport is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association and the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Football Writer of the Year