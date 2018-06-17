Sweden vs. South Korea: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Sweden and South Korea kick off their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign on Monday at Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

The match is the second in Group F, as Mexico and Germany open proceedings on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Here's a look at how you can watch the game, followed by a preview of the action.

Date: Monday, June 18

Time: 3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. (BST)/8 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: ITV1 (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

Sweden and South Korea Face Battle to Qualify

Daniel Malmberg/Getty Images

Defending champions Germany are the big favourites to win Group F, while Mexico are also expected to progress after a strong qualifying campaign.

It will be something of a surprise if either Sweden or South Korea make it to the knockout stages, but a win in their opening game would provide a big boost.

Sweden made it to the World Cup the hard way after finishing second in a tough group that also contained France and the Netherlands. They were handed a play-off tie against Italy and upset the Azzurri with a 1-0 aggregate win.

There will be no Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Sweden team, as the charismatic striker who had hinted he might come out of international retirement was left out of the squad

RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg is their star man and a real threat at set-pieces. Tifo Football showed what to expect from him:

In defence Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof will hope to remind the world what he is capable of after a tough first season at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old made just 13 Premier League starts under Jose Mourinho and is behind Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in the pecking order.

South Korea also head to Russia with few expectations and have a poor record at World Cup finals, apart from their fourth-placed finish as co-hosts in 2002.

The team did not win a single game at the FIFA 2014 World Cup and may repeat that record in what looks a tough group.

They will turn to Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son for inspiration after he enjoyed a superb season and managed 18 goals and six assists for Mauricio Pochettino's men.



Starlet Lee Seung-woo will also be hoping to make an impression on the world stage. The 20-year-old grew up at Barcelona after joining the club at 12, but he moved to Verona in summer 2017 in search of more regular football.

FootballTalentScout showed what to expect from the youngster:

The two players could feature in attack against Sweden and have the potential to cause real problems with their pace, penetration and finishing ability.