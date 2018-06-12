Michael Phelps Looking to Sell Scottsdale Home for $4.125 Million

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

Michael Phelps arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps recently placed his Scottsdale, Arizona, home on the market for $4.125 million.

According to TMZ Sports, Phelps purchased the home for $2.5 million in 2016.

Among the best features in the 32-year-old's house are five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four fireplaces, a 350-bottle wine storage and a sizable pool.

Phelps and his wife, Nicole, had their second child together in February.

With 28 medals—including 23 golds—Phelps is the most decorated Olympian ever, and that fact alone should go a long way toward enticing prospective buyers.    

Related

    Ranking LeBron's Top Potential Landing Spots

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking LeBron's Top Potential Landing Spots

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    The World Cup's Lovable Underdogs

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The World Cup's Lovable Underdogs

    James Montague
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest 2018 NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Latest 2018 NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Yanks' 3-Step Plan to Signing Harper

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Yanks' 3-Step Plan to Signing Harper

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report