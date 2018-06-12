Michael Phelps Looking to Sell Scottsdale Home for $4.125 Million

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps recently placed his Scottsdale, Arizona, home on the market for $4.125 million.

According to TMZ Sports, Phelps purchased the home for $2.5 million in 2016.

Among the best features in the 32-year-old's house are five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four fireplaces, a 350-bottle wine storage and a sizable pool.

Phelps and his wife, Nicole, had their second child together in February.

With 28 medals—including 23 golds—Phelps is the most decorated Olympian ever, and that fact alone should go a long way toward enticing prospective buyers.