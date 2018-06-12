Juventus Reportedly Join Inter Milan in Mousa Dembele Transfer Battle

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly ready to battle with Serie A rivals Inter Milan and Napoli to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele this summer.

According to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia), the Italian champions want to strengthen their midfield with the acquisition of the Belgium international. Dembele has been linked with a move away from the north London club, with his contract at Tottenham set to expire at the end of next season.

As noted by Football Italia, Inter have already made an offer of around €10 million (£8.8 million) for the midfielder, although Spurs reportedly want three times that amount before they consider selling one of their key performers.

In the same piece, it's said that Juventus are more likely to match that valuation than Inter as things stand.

Dembele spoke about his future in an interview with La Derniere Heure (h/t Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph) in March, casting doubts over whether he'd be at Spurs next season after insisting negotiations over a new contract wouldn't happen until after the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

"At this moment, I am very happy at Tottenham," he said. "I do not lie when I say that I do not think about a big transfer. I want to play a World Cup and afterwards we will see."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Dembele's situation leaves Spurs with a major dilemma. After all, the midfielder is still one of their best players.

When the 30-year-old is on the field Tottenham are a much more formidable proposition. He can take the ball in deep positions, push forward through midfield and knows the perfect time to release possession for his team-mates to take advantage.

That's why he's such a difficult man to stop, as these numbers show here:

By contrast, some would see the benefit of Spurs cutting ties with Dembele after a memorable six years at the club.

Although his talent and influence is indisputable, the former Fulham man struggles with his fitness and is constantly besieged by niggles. As such, manager Mauricio Pochettino is unable to fully commit to building a midfield around the Belgian.

Tottenham may also see a sum of £26 million as fine value for a footballer who is 31 next month, especially if that cash can be put towards securing a replacement.

According to Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, Dembele is also keen to move elsewhere and will not sign a new contract:

A switch to Italy may also be to the benefit of the player. Serie A is a more technical and tactical league, meaning the strain of a long season may not be as intense on Dembele.

Juventus have exceptional midfield options on their books already in the form of Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi. But if they can secure Dembele, he would provide the champions with a varied, high-class option at the hub of the side.