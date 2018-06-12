Liverpool Reportedly Step Up Xherdan Shaqiri Pursuit Amid Nabil Fekir Rumours

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Liverpool will reportedly step up their attempts to sign Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri after this summer's FIFA World Cup and are also said to be hopeful of resurrecting a deal for Lyon forward Nabil Fekir.

According to David Maddock of the Daily Mirror, the Reds are keen to add Shaqiri to their squad as an alternative to Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in their front three. It's suggested he may be available at a knockdown price due to a release clause following the Potters' relegation.

"There is some confusion over that figure, with initial suggestions pinning the sum at around £12 million after his club were relegated," wrote Maddock. "Liverpool wouldn't pay much beyond that price, with boss Jurgen Klopp not seeing him as a marquee signing."

While Liverpool are likely to take a step away from the transfer market in the coming weeks, they have faith a deal could yet be done for Fekir, according to Maddock.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Complications arose in Fekir's medical with the Reds last week, prompting Lyon into confirming the player would be staying at the Groupama Stadium this summer. The Ligue 1 side may be ready to restructure a deal based on recent developments, though.

"The onus is now on their president Jean-Michel Aulas to come up with an agreement which can bring Liverpool back to the table, and while that remains a distant prospect, it is not impossible with the player still desperate for an Anfield switch, and Klopp still keen," Maddock reported.

Although a deal for Fekir may be some way off at this juncture, one for Shaqiri looks increasingly likely to come off. As noted by Squawka Football, despite Stoke's relegation he was a consistent creative presence for the team:

The Switzerland international has never quite lived up to his full potential, having struggled with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan before making the move to the Premier League.

When he channels his qualities properly he's a force to be reckoned with. The 26-year-old has an explosive burst of pace, is strong on the ball and can slash unstoppable strikes towards goal on his left foot.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

However, as relayed by football writer Jack Sear, the winger wouldn't be the first name on the teamsheet if he was to join:

Liverpool supporters will still be disappointed a deal for Fekir faltered at the last minute, as he was one of the standout players in Ligue 1 last season. While there still may be hope a transfer can be done, the prospects feel slim after the public posturing from Lyon.

Getting the France international over the line would've been a transfer to quicken pulses at Anfield. Shaqiri may not do the same, although it feels like a sensible move by the Reds ahead of next season.