Warriors Parade 2018: Date, Time, Route Details, Latest Weather Forecast Report

The Oakland skies are cooperating with the Golden State Warriors' third NBA championship parade in the last four years on Tuesday.

The current forecast calls for sunshine, temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s and zero percent chance of precipitation. Of course, Mother Nature can't control the showers of confetti, splashes of champagne and puffs of victory-cigar smoke wafting through the air.

While the event gets rolling at 2 p.m. ET, fans can start lining up for the celebration as early as 9:30 a.m., per Warriors.com. The parade, which is expected to draw a million-plus fans, will commence on Broadway at 11th street and wind its way to its finishing point on Oak and 13th Street.

Considering this will cap arguably the most challenging season of the Warriors' championship runs and celebrate the first title defense in franchise history, the sun shouldn't be the only thing lit in Oakland.

Where: Downtown Oakland, California

When: Tuesday, June 12 beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Watch: NBATV nationwide and NBC Bay Area locally

Live Stream: NBCSportsBayArea.com

Unlike past Dubs' celebrations, this won't end with a post-parade rally. Rather, the team announced plans to have what they termed "an interactive parade" to bring fans closer to the action:

"In an effort to provide a more intimate, free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans this year, the Warriors have implemented a few changes to the parade route and overall presentation. In lieu of a post-event rally, the Warriors and the City of Oakland have focused their planning efforts solely on creating an interactive parade, the primary element of a championship celebration, where fans will have the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2018 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, a veteran of the celebration game with eight championship rings from his playing and coaching career, said the parade is "one of the best days of the year."

While Golden State was long expected to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy, it was hardly a drama-free waltz to the podium.

All-Stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson missed 66 combined games to injury. Tack on the challenges of complacency and fatigue that come along with making a fourth straight Finals trip, and the Dubs weren't quite as dominant as they have been.

Their 58 regular-season victories were their fewest of Kerr's tenure, and this was the first time his team didn't have the West's No. 1 seed. They lost five postseason contests—four more than last year—and had a series go seven games for the first time since the 2016 Finals (the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets).

But in the end, the Warriors made quick work of the Cleveland Cavaliers, sweeping LeBron James' club in the championship round with a 464-404 scoring advantage in the series.

Expect the parade, then, to reflect the relief and exuberance of a hard-fought, eight-month climb back to the top of the hill.