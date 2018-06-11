Cowboys Rumors: Randy Gregory to Meet with League, Seek Reinstatement into NFL

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Randy Gregory may soon learn what his chances of playing in the NFL again are.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Gregory is expected to meet with NFL officials, which may include commissioner Roger Goodell, this week in New York as he looks for reinstatement.

Gregory was suspended in January 2017 for at least one year for violating the league's substances of abuse policy.

