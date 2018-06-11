Cowboys Rumors: Randy Gregory to Meet with League, Seek Reinstatement into NFL

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2016, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Randy Gregory stands on the sideline late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Arlington, Texas. A person with direct knowledge of the application said Friday, May 18, 2018, that Gregory is set to seek reinstatement after missing the 2017 season over multiple violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)
Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Randy Gregory may soon learn what his chances of playing in the NFL again are.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Gregory is expected to meet with NFL officials, which may include commissioner Roger Goodell, this week in New York as he looks for reinstatement.

Gregory was suspended in January 2017 for at least one year for violating the league's substances of abuse policy.

     

