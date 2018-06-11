USA's FIBA U18 Team Outscores Panama 43-0 in 1st Quarter

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

A man holds a cap bearing the logo 'USA basketball' during the London 2012 Olympic Games women's gold medal basketball game between the USA and France at the North Greenwich Arena in London on August 11, 2012. AFP PHOTO /MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/GettyImages)
MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Team USA may not have gotten a shutout at the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship, but it certainly made an impressive run at one.

On Monday night, the United States held Panama for the entire first quarter, holding a 43-0 lead after the opening period:

Yikes.

Panama finally did get on the board in the second, even going on a 4-3 run early in the quarter. But Team USA quickly got things back together and took a 70-8 lead into the break. Considering how the first quarter went, a 27-8 second made for slightly more competitive action. USA went on to win 118-26 and moved to 2-0 in Group A.

Team USA defeated the Dominican Republic on Sunday, 105-73, while Panama lost its first game to Puerto Rico, 84-51.

Related

    Latest 2018 NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Latest 2018 NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe Goes in on LeBron's Legacy

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Kobe Goes in on LeBron's Legacy

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Underrated Trade Targets at Bargain Prices

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Underrated Trade Targets at Bargain Prices

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking LeBron's Top Potential Landing Spots

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking LeBron's Top Potential Landing Spots

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report