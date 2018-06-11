USA's FIBA U18 Team Outscores Panama 43-0 in 1st Quarter

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Team USA may not have gotten a shutout at the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship, but it certainly made an impressive run at one.

On Monday night, the United States held Panama for the entire first quarter, holding a 43-0 lead after the opening period:

Yikes.

Panama finally did get on the board in the second, even going on a 4-3 run early in the quarter. But Team USA quickly got things back together and took a 70-8 lead into the break. Considering how the first quarter went, a 27-8 second made for slightly more competitive action. USA went on to win 118-26 and moved to 2-0 in Group A.

Team USA defeated the Dominican Republic on Sunday, 105-73, while Panama lost its first game to Puerto Rico, 84-51.