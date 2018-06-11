Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua Fight for Heavyweight Championship Announced

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua have agreed to terms on a pair of prospective fights, with the first to come in the United Kingdom this fall, Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel confirmed to ESPN.com's Dan Rafael on Monday.

"We have agreed to the terms that [Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn] has put out to us for a fight in the UK," Finkel said. "Deontay has accepted his terms to fight in the UK. Deontay sent an email to Joshua [Sunday] night, and I sent one today to Barry Hearn and Eddie telling them that we officially accept the offer to fight under the terms they gave us and to send us the contract."

Rafael reported the two sides have also set up a possible rematch in the United States, with no date or location identified.

The winner of the first fight will become the undisputed heavyweight champion. Joshua will put the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles on the line, while Wilder is the WBC champion.

Wilder is 40-0 with 39 knockouts, while Joshua is 21-0 with 20 knockouts. Not only are they the two best heavyweights in the world, but their fighting styles should also provide fans with an entertaining fight.

Assuming the details are finalized and the fight announced, Joshua vs. Wilder would be one of the biggest bouts in boxing.

As evidence of the moneymaking potential, the Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire reported in May that Finkel and Al Haymon were prepared to give Joshua $50 million guaranteed if he was willing to fight Wilder in the United States.

According to Pugmire, Wilder's and Joshua's respective teams were quibbling over the location of the fight, with Wilder's camp wanting it in the U.S. and Joshua's side preferring the UK. Agreeing to separate events in each country would mean satisfying both parties.