New Jersey Governor Signs Bill to Officially Allow Sports Betting on Thursday

Wayne Parry/Associated Press

New Jersey will open sports betting Thursday at New Jersey racetrack Monmouth Park at 10:30 a.m. ET after legislation was signed Monday by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, per David Purdum of ESPN.

The state legislature unanimously passed the bill June 7, allowing gambling on sports at Atlantic City casinos, the state's three racetracks and sites of former racetracks.

"Today, we're finally making the dream of legalized sports betting a reality for New Jersey," Murphy said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to sign Assembly Bill 4111 because it means that our casinos in Atlantic City and our racetracks throughout our state can attract new business and new fans, boosting their own long-term financial prospects. This is the right move for New Jersey and it will strengthen our economy."

The Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on sports betting last month, a case brought forth by former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

Monmouth Park was prepared to take on bets as soon as possible, hoping to accept wagers by Memorial Day, per Purdum. Unfortunately, the racetrack wasn't able to take advantage of the three-day weekend, or the increased traffic that came from last week's Belmont Stakes.

Still, the bill finally made it through the State Assembly and Senate before being signed by the governor four days later.

While the NBA and MLB have been pushing for an "integrity fee" attached to sports bets, the new law doesn't contain any such provisions.