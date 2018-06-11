The World Cup Squads Have Landed in Russia

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 11, 2018

Right Arrow Icon

The 2018 World Cup is just a few days away, and the competing squads have landed in Russia ahead of the tournament.

Football's biggest names were welcomed by stunning resorts and inspirational artwork as they arrived in the host country.

With the tournament lasting a month for those who make it all the way to the final in Moscow, a comfortable place to rest and recover is vital—and judging by this footage, they'll be just fine.

