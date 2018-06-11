Double Amputee Climbs Manitou Incline with Hopes Set on World Record

Mandy Horvath is climbing Colorado's Pikes Peak after losing both legs in a train accident in 2014. How did Horvath overcome her injury? Watch above to see the 25-year-old conquer the mountain.

