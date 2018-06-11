Double Amputee Climbs Manitou Incline with Hopes Set on World Record

Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland 3-Sport Phenom Chooses Pro Baseball Career 2x SB Champ Now Launching HRs in Pro Baseball 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge Everybody Wants to Be Friends with Neymar She Recovered from a Stroke to Make It to WCWS Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Simulating the World Cup on FIFA Olympians Flipping for #GymasticsFailChallenge Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral FIFA 18 World Cup Edition Is Coming Memorial Day Is for the Pups Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever 90-Yr-Old NASCAR Legend Gives Himself Best Present 🎉 Former Outfielder Sets Speed Golf World Record Everything Coming Up Aces for Golden Knights 500K RTs Gets Teen Prom Date of a Lifetime 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot Right Arrow Icon

Mandy Horvath is climbing Colorado's Pikes Peak after losing both legs in a train accident in 2014. How did Horvath overcome her injury? Watch above to see the 25-year-old conquer the mountain.

