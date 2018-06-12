US Open Odds 2018: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the Field

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The usual suspects head the betting for the 2018 U.S. Open, which is set to begin at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, on Thursday.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the 9-1 favourite, while Rory McIlroy is at 11-1, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are at 14-1 and Jason Day, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler are at 16-1.

There is value further down in the betting, though, with a number of sleepers looking slightly undervalued. Read on for a look at three of them, with odds provided by OddsShark.com.

Adam Scott, 50-1

Australia's Adam Scott had to go through a sectional qualifier to earn his spot in this week's major after failing to make it into the top 60 in the world by May 21.



His results this season have not been the best, although his only top-10 finish so far in 2018 came relatively recently, when he finished in a tie for ninth in the AT&T Byron Nelson in May.

Form suggests he will be nowhere near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday at Shinnecock Hills, but his immense experience could prove invaluable as he plays his 68th straight major championship.

The 2013 Masters winner also has form at Shinnecock Hills having set the course record from the championship tees in a casual round in 2013, and he will also be using local caddie Lenny Bummolo, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).



Scott, 37, has finished in the top 10 at the U.S. Open in two of the last four editions of the year's second major, and he has the ability to make a serious tilt at the 2018 title if he can find his best form.

Tony Finau, 66-1

At 66-1, Tony Finau looks fantastic value.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a more-than-decent season up to this point, finishing five tournaments in the top 10—including the Masters—and another five in the top 25.

The American missed the cut in his last outing at the St. Jude Classic but finished tied 13th at the Memorial a week earlier.

Bubba Watson's caddie, Ted Scott, tweeted in the lead-up to the 2018 U.S. Open that he believes, thanks to the generous fairways, a big hitter will claim the trophy at Shinnecock Hills:



With an average driving distance of 315.3 yards this season, Finau has been the second longest off the tee on the PGA Tour.

He has been bubbling under the radar for much of 2018 and could yet make it a banner year by claiming his first major title this week.

Matt Kuchar, 66-1

Florida-born Matt Kuchar would be a hugely popular winner. He has never won a major but boasts immense experience and, having missed four of his first five cuts at the U.S. Open, he has played at the weekend in every tournament since 2010.

Making cuts everywhere had been something of a habit for the 39-year-old until May's AT&T Byron Nelson, per the PGA Tour:

That shows he is in good form, and he bounced back from missing the cut at the Trinity Forest Golf Club with a tied-32nd finish at the Fort Worth Invitational and a tied-13th at the Memorial Tournament.

Kuchar's recent record in majors has also been impressive as he has finished in the top 10 in three of the last five, and the 2018 U.S. Open could finally be the tournament in which he takes a win.