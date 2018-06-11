Kevin Durant Says He Can See Himself Retiring at Age 35: 'Number in My Mind'

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Kevin Durant, fresh off of winning his second straight championship with the Golden State Warriors, said Monday he could see himself retiring at the age of 35.

"This game, your craft, you have to continue studying it," Durant told Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. "No matter how much you enjoy it, nobody wants to be in school that long. I know I don't. At some point, you have to be ready to graduate. Thirty-five, that's just a number in my mind."

Durant, 29, will turn 30 in September. If he signs a long-term contract with the Warriors in July, it could wind up being his final NBA deal, as Haynes noted.

