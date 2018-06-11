Warriors Reportedly Grossed Nearly $130M in 11 2018 Home Playoff Games

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

While the rest of the NBA might be getting tired of the Golden State Warriors, their fans continue to show the love.

According to Tim Kawakami of the Athletic (h/t Real GM), the Warriors grossed approximately $130 million from their 11 games this postseason. They grossed about $95 million in 2017 but had only nine home games throughout the playoffs.

The team keeps "about 30 percent of these totals."

With the team bringing home about $130 million in the 2015 playoffs across 14 playoff games, the rise in revenue per game is truly impressive. The team averaged about $9.3 million per game during the first title run four years ago, growing to $10.6 million per game in 2017 and $11.8 million in 2018.

The only problem is the Warriors have been victims of their own success, especially last year.

Golden State tore through the playoffs while finishing with a 16-1 record. This led to only one more home game than the minimum.

Darren Rovell of ESPN projected last year the Warriors missed out on $11,345,000 net gain for Game 7 in the NBA Finals based on ticket sales as well as food and beverage revenue.

There were more games this year thanks to stumbles in the first three rounds, though a Finals sweep meant the Warriors were unable to host Games 5 and 7. While the players are not going to complain about an easier win, perhaps owner Joe Lacob wouldn't have minded at least one more game.

In any case, the growing gross for playoff games shows fans are still heavily invested in the Warriors even as winning becomes routine.