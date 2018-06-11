Liverpool Transfer News: Alisson Becker Blow in Latest Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly ready to admit defeat in their pursuit of Roma's star goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

According to Sky Sports News, the Reds are unlikely to make a move for the Brazil international because of the price tag the Serie A side have placed on him, meaning a move to European champions Real Madrid appears more plausible.

"It is understood Liverpool are unwilling to meet Roma's £80 million valuation of the player—potentially a world-record price for a goalkeeper," it's noted. "Another source has told Sky Sports News that Alisson's likely destination is Real Madrid. The reigning European champions still hold an interest in Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois, who is entering the final year of his deal."

The Blues are also said to be interested in Alisson, and it's said they may join the race for his signature should Courtois leave the club this summer.

With just three days to go until the FIFA World Cup, Alisson has also said he wants to sort his future before the tournament.

"I believe and I hope that everything will be resolved before the start of the World Cup," he said, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal. "To be honest, I left everything in the hands of my agents."

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

In the initial piece, it's noted that Alisson has been on Liverpool's since the January transfer window, when they made an attempt to sign the Roma man.

Such widespread interest in the 25-year-old would make sense, as he was one of the standout performers in the Italian top flight last season. As noted by Brazilian football journalist Fernando Duarte, he's also been doing the business for the national team:

Since establishing himself as the No. 1 goalkeeper with the capital club Alisson has gone from strength to strength.

His basic goalkeeping skills are exceptional. Alisson's handling of the ball is sound, while he's commanding in his penalty area and quick off his line; the Brazilian's razor-sharp reflexes have also helped him make some key contributions.

What makes him special is the extras. Alisson is so often one of the most composed figures on the pitch, looking at ease with the ball at his feet. That able distribution allows Roma and Brazil to keep possession against a high press, while the goalkeeper is also adept at booming long passes forward to start counter attacks.

Per OptaPaolo, when it comes to keeping the ball out of the back of the net, he's also made some vital contributions:

Given his age, his pedigree and the inflated transfer market, it's tough to begrudge Roma wanting so much for the goalkeeper. After all, for any potential buying team, they'd be getting an elite stopper potentially for the next 10 years.

Liverpool supporters will be keen to see the side spend big on the position, with big question marks over the capabilities of both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius. However, it appears that after plenty of big spending this summer already, the Reds are ready to bide some time for now.