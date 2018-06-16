World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Kick-off Times and Live-Stream Info for Saturday

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Ever since the draw was made for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, fans have had their eyes on Saturday as a day to feast on the beautiful game.

That's because there are four matches back-to-back to enjoy. It starts with France's game against Australia, while Group C rivals Peru and Denmark face off later in the day.

Sandwiched between those contests is the game between Argentina and Iceland in Group D, and Croatia's match with Nigeria rounds off the day.

June 16 Fixtures

1 p.m. local time/11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET, France vs. Australia: BBC website (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

4 p.m. local time/2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, Argentina vs. Iceland: ITV Hub (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

7 p.m. local time/5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Peru vs. Denmark: BBC website (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

9 p.m. local time/8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Croatia vs. Nigeria: ITV Hub (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Argentina vs. Iceland

Despite making it to the final of the past three major tournaments they have been involved in, expectations are low for Argentina ahead of their meeting with Iceland.

Four years ago, they were runners-up to Germany, but this team haven't shown the same sort of quality or cohesion prior to arriving in Russia. Once again, the team will rely heavily on Lionel Messi to weave some magic.

The Barcelona man has shown on so many occasions he can handle the pressure, as he's the main creator, playmaker and goalscorer for La Albiceleste.

BarcaTimes detailed how important Messi was to the team's efforts four years ago:

In theory, at least Messi has some excellent attackers alongside him in the final third in Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala. But putting the pieces together has been a big problem for manager Jorge Sampaoli.

Balance in midfield has been a big problem for Argentina in recent seasons, while at the back, Javier Mascherano is not the defensive linchpin he once was. In goal, the injured Sergio Romero will be a big miss.

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Iceland, meanwhile, have nothing to lose as the big underdogs here. Nick Harris of Sporting Intelligence summed up how well they have done just to reach the finals:

They have what it takes to make life difficult for Argentina, as they are organised, spirited and have a game-changer in Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Despite their issues, though, the South Americans should have just enough to get through this one and settle some early nerves.

Prediction: Argentina 2-1 Iceland