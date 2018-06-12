US Open Field 2018: Predictions and Vegas Betting Odds for Notable Sleepers

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson is the 11-1 favourite to win the 2018 U.S. Open this weekend, and close behind him are the usual selection of names—Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day.

They're set to compete for the year's second major from Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Long Island, but there's every chance they could be joined on Sunday by some of those less favoured by the bookies.

Here's some odds for some of the sleepers waiting in the field, courtesy of Odds Shark, as well as predictions as to how they might get on:

Tommy Fleetwood, 40-1

John Raoux/Associated Press

Tommy Fleetwood finished fourth in the U.S. Open last year, so he could be good value at 40-1.

He's had a decent season too. In his 10 starts on the PGA Tour, he has finished in the top 25 on seven occasions, including three top 10 placements.

Two of those finishes have come in his last three events, as he finished T-4 in the Zurich Classic and T-7 in the Players Championship.



When you consider he ranks ninth in strokes gained off-the-tee and 12th in strokes gained tee-to-green, he could put together another strong showing in this major.

Prediction: Top 10

Louis Oosthuizen, 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen is yet to win a second major since claiming the British Open in 2010, but he has finished in the top two four times, including at the PGA Championship last year.

The Score's Adam Sarson noted his impressive, yet under-the-radar performances at majors during this year's Masters, where he finished T-12:

At the U.S. Open, when he has finished T-2 and T-9 before, he has made the cut four years running.

The South African has also finished T-5 and T-13 in his last two tournaments, and he ranks at No. 1 for scrambling, having salvaged par or better on 138 occasions this season from missing a green in regulation 203 times.

He excels in getting out of trouble, and that can help him produce another excellent performance at the U.S. Open.

Prediction: Third

Brian Harman, 150-1

Brian Harman was a surprise runner-up at the U.S. Open in 2017 to cap what was a superb year.

Golf writer Jason Sobel noted how far he came in just 12 months:

He has made the cut in 14 of his 16 events this season, and finished in the top 10 on seven occasions, a record equalled only by Johnson.

The American is 22nd in both strokes gained from putting and for his greens in regulation percentage.

It will take a monumental effort for him to replicate what did at Erin Hills last year, but he could still be in contention come Sunday.

Prediction: T-5