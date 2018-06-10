US Soccer President Says Politics 'Outside Our Terrain' in 2026 World Cup Bid

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

United States Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro said Sunday he cannot control what role politics play in the North American bid for the 2026 World Cup.

"We've been working basically nonstop," Cordeiro said, per Sam Borden of ESPN. "But there are some things out of our control, too."

The U.S. is attempting to secure a bid for itself, Canada and Mexico over one from Morocco at Wednesday's FIFA Congress meeting.

United States President Donald Trump has been at odds with a number of world leaders since taking office. He drew criticism at the G-7 summit this weekend, and he is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

"We don't control a lot of things, including what's happening in Singapore," Cordeiro said of the meeting. "Geopolitics is outside our terrain. And there's always risk."

The North American bid features 10 games apiece in Canada and Mexico, while the United States would handle the remaining 60. No World Cup has ever been hosted by three nations. The U.S. has held only one men's World Cup, in 1994.

Voting at the FIFA Congress will be made public. That has led to some concern about whether Trump's international relationships will cause the U.S.-led bid to lose out to Morocco.

The United States applied for the 2022 World Cup, but Qatar won the bid amid controversy.