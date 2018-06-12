US Open Odds 2018: Predictions for Top Favourites Heading into Shinnecock Hills

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are among the top favourites headed into the 2018 U.S. Open on Thursday.

Johnson, who is paired with Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, has a first Open title since 2016 in his sights at Shinnecock Hills in Long Island.

Meanwhile, McIlroy and Spieth will be joined by Phil Mickelson. McIlroy knows what it takes to win this major, having been victorious on four previous occasions.

2018 U.S. Open Odds (per Odds Shark's Stephen Campbell)

Dustin Johnson +800 (Bet $100 to win $800)

Rory McIlroy +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Justin Rose +1400

Jordan Spieth +1600

Jason Day +1800

Tiger Woods +1800

Rickie Fowler +1800

Brooks Koepka +2000

Jon Rahm +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Phil Mickelson +3000

Henrik Stenson +3000

Branden Grace +3300

Patrick Reed +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Sergio Garcia +5000

Bubba Watson +5000

Johnson to Win Second Open Title

He missed the cut in 2017, but Johnson has been rediscovering his best form this year. The 33-year-old won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the St. Jude Classic in Memphis so far in 2018.

The latter victory meant Johnson reclaimed his spot as No. 1 in the global rankings, after a walk-off eagle, per CNN.

Renewed confidence means Johnson will do better at Southampton this year. More important, Johnson's game will suit the notoriously tricky course at Shinnecock Hills.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It's a links-style course with wide fairways, ideal for Johnson's driving power. Johnson's formidable form with the driver will help him make quicker work than the rest of some of the longer pars on a course lengthy enough to stretch to 7,445 yards.

If he can keep his nerve when approaching the greens, Johnson will have enough in his repertoire to take the title.

Rory McIlroy Set to be Runner-Up

Like Johnson, McIlroy has upped his game recently. Unfortunately, the 29-year-old winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational has made a habit of finishing as runner-up in a major.

McIlroy came second at the Dubai Desert Classic back in January. He'll experience a similar feeling in Long Island, despite pushing Johnson all the way.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

History is on McIlroy's side as few can match his record in this Open, having first won it in 2011.

McIlroy has the big-tournament mettle and track record to produce some of his best golf on a new course for this Open and make up for missing the cut the last two years.

Jordan Spieth to Miss the Cut

While Johnson and McIlroy are in form, Spieth looks anything but headed into this Open. The 24-year-old Texan's struggles include missed the cut at the Memorial Open earlier this year

A flair with the putter has tellingly deserted Spieth during the first half of 2018, with Ryan Lavner of NBC Golf Channel detailing his issues:

"Entering the U.S. Open, he’s ranked 127th in putts per round, 161st in three-putt avoidance and 190th in strokes gained: putting. He’s missing from both long range (192nd from 20-25 feet) and short (180th from 4 feet), and at times has appeared so frustrated with his stroke that he seemingly walks after his ball the moment he makes contact."

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Not being able to rely on what was once a trusty short game will be a serious issue for Spieth on a course challenging enough to begin with. If he struggles approaching the greens, then continues to slump on them, Spieth will see many opportunities for par result in damaging bogeys.

In a field packed with talent such mistakes could see one of the game's best players shockingly miss the cut.