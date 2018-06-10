College Baseball Super Regionals 2018: Results, Highlights, Bracket from Sunday

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

The Oregon State Beavers and North Carolina Tar Heels have already clinched a berth in the 2018 College World Series, and more teams will join them Sunday as the NCAA tournament super regionals continue.

Six games are spread throughout Sunday afternoon and into the evening. By the time the action concludes, the bulk of the eight-team CWS field is likely to be set.

Here's a look at the results from Sunday and brief recap for each game as it wraps up. The full bracket is available on NCAA.com.

Super Regionals Results (June 10)

No. 2 Auburn def. No. 1 Florida, 3-2 (Series tied 1-1)

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 Tennessee Tech, 3 p.m. ET (Tennessee Tech leads series 1-0)

No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 2 South Carolina, 3 p.m. ET (Arkansas leads series 1-0)

No. 2 Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)

No. 1 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Duke, 6 p.m. ET (Texas Tech leads series 1-0)

No. 3 Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 3 Washington, 9 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)

Super Regionals Recap

Auburn 3, Florida 2

A walk-off single by second baseman Luke Jarvis ensured the Auburn Tigers' season will extend by at least one more day. Jarvis brought pinch runner Cade Evans home to give Auburn a 3-2 win over the Florida Gators.

Florida's pitching silenced Auburn's offense for most of the game. The Tigers' first run came on a solo homer by right fielder Steven Williams, and they had just three hits through the first seven innings.

Shortstop Will Holland gave Auburn a 2-1 lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth before Florida left fielder Austin Langworthy tied the game in the top half of the ninth. Tigers third baseman Brendan Venter led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk and moved to second on a one-out single by center fielder Jay Estes. Then came the biggest hit of the game:

The duo of Tanner Burns and Cody Greenhill did well on the mound with little run support. Burns pitched the first six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits, and Greenhill surrendered two hits and an earned run over the final three innings.

Auburn and Florida return to the diamond Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET for the decisive third game of the super regionals.