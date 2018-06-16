Costa Rica vs. Serbia: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Costa Rica and Serbia will get their respective campaigns underway at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday when they play their Group E opener at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia.

Neither team is fancied to top a group expected to be dominated by tournament favourites Brazil. However, both squads are packed with quality players, with Serbia's midfield particularly strong thanks to talents from the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica made the last eight four years ago so shouldn't be easily overlooked.

Date: Sunday, June 17

Time: 1 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. ET

TV Info: ITV 1, Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: ITV Hub, Fox Soccer MatchPass

Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic can rely on a trio of gifted midfielders led by Manchester United holding player Nemanja Matic. The Red Devils star will be tasked with protecting the defence and giving the more forward-thinking players around him the freedom to create chances.

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Among the creative types, Southampton ace Dusan Tadic can make a difference. He's not the most consistent, but the 29-year-old has the vision and technique to produce magic in the final third and test Real Madrid's Keylor Navas in the Costa Rica goal.

Tadic will be ably supported by the industry and skill of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Lazio gem is another player comfortable on the ball and one whose late runs forward can stretch defences.

Serbia's bid to win the midfield battle will be challenged by Costa Rica's brawn in the middle. Celso Borges is a formidable presence, while Bryan Ruiz is intelligent and deft enough to lose markers between the midfield and forward lines.

Moises Castillo/Associated Press

Ruiz will be required to release the pace of Joel Campbell, with the winger capable of working wonders with his left foot. Campbell's presence means Costa Rica will maintain a consistent threat on the break.

If Serbia can recycle possession consistently, Krstajic's men should get off to a vital winning start in what is one of the tougher groups at this World Cup.

Prediction: Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia