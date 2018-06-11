Warriors Parade 2018: Start Time, Live-Stream Schedule for Victory Celebration

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are champions once again, which means a Bay Area celebration is in order.

And while the Warriors have been reveling in their second straight title since sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena, the party will shift to the streets of Oakland on Tuesday afternoon.

Date: Tuesday, June 12

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Live Stream: NBCSportsBayArea.com

TV: NBA TV

According to the Warriors, the parade will begin on Broadway at 11th street, turn right on 20th street and turn right again at Harrison and 19th street. The ticker-tape excursion will continue down onto Lakeside Drive before coming to an end on Oak and 13th street.

However, some changes are in order.

Unlike 2015 and 2017, the Warriors announced there will not be a rally at the end of this year's route. Instead, they "have focused their planning efforts solely on creating an interactive parade, the primary element of a championship celebration, where fans will have the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2018 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff."

In a press release, the City of Oakland (via the East Bay Express) confirmed over one million people are expected to line the streets and greet the Dubs.

Naturally, some diehards got a jump on that experience when the Warriors landed back in the Bay on Saturday:

The raucous celebration will no doubt continue Tuesday.