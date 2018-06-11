Warriors Parade 2018: Start Time, Live-Stream Schedule for Victory Celebration

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green celebrates after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the NBA championship, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are champions once again, which means a Bay Area celebration is in order. 

And while the Warriors have been reveling in their second straight title since sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena, the party will shift to the streets of Oakland on Tuesday afternoon. 

           

Date: Tuesday, June 12

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Live StreamNBCSportsBayArea.com

TV: NBA TV

        

According to the Warriors, the parade will begin on Broadway at 11th street, turn right on 20th street and turn right again at Harrison and 19th street. The ticker-tape excursion will continue down onto Lakeside Drive before coming to an end on Oak and 13th street. 

However, some changes are in order. 

Unlike 2015 and 2017, the Warriors announced there will not be a rally at the end of this year's route. Instead, they "have focused their planning efforts solely on creating an interactive parade, the primary element of a championship celebration, where fans will have the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2018 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff."

In a press release, the City of Oakland (via the East Bay Express) confirmed over one million people are expected to line the streets and greet the Dubs. 

Naturally, some diehards got a jump on that experience when the Warriors landed back in the Bay on Saturday: 

The raucous celebration will no doubt continue Tuesday.  

Related

    Warriors Know Dynasties Aren't Easy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Warriors Know Dynasties Aren't Easy

    Nytimes
    via Nytimes

    Dubs Remain 2019 Finals Favorite as LBJ Decision Looms

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dubs Remain 2019 Finals Favorite as LBJ Decision Looms

    OddsShark.com
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Remain Kings of NBA After Sweep of Cavaliers

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors Remain Kings of NBA After Sweep of Cavaliers

    Sam Amick
    via USA TODAY

    KD: Easy to Be Best Player on a Bad Team

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    KD: Easy to Be Best Player on a Bad Team

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report