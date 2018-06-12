USA vs. China: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2018 Women's Soccer Friendly

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

The United States women's national team will continue their preparations for the upcoming Tournament of Nations and FIFA World Cup qualification with a friendly against China on Tuesday.

The showdown at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, will be the second of two clashes between the sides. Alex Morgan scored the only goal of the game on Thursday when the teams met at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

This match will most likely see USWNT coach Jill Ellis make some changes to the lineup so she can fully assess her squad with more serious challenges to come. But China showed they were no pushovers in Thursday's encounter.

Here are the key viewing details for the match and a preview of what's to come from the second half of this double-header.

Date: Tuesday, June 12

Time: 7 p.m. (ET), Midnight (BST)

TV Info: Fox Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

Those who turned up to the Rio Tinto Stadium on Thursday would have been expecting the world champions to put on a show against China.

However, the visitors showed they can be a difficult side to get the best of, as they dug in for long spells of the contest and frustrated their illustrious opponents. Eventually, a moment of class from the USWNT broke the game open.

Megan Rapinoe was the architect, as she played a fine free-kick into a dangerous area. Morgan was on hand to head home, as we can see courtesy of the team's official Twitter account:

As noted by sports statistician Paul Carr, the Orlando Pride star has been in excellent form on the international stage as of late:

While they got the win, there were areas of the game Ellis would have been disappointed with from her players.

Having dominated the ball there wasn't too much penetration from the USWNT, as they made errant passes in the final third and were profligate when chances did emerge. In defence there were big lapses in concentration too.

In the end, one of the best moments from a USWNT perspective came from goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who kept out Li Ying's effort when one-on-one in the first period.

"I think we needed to be a bit more proactive about our game, and that brings the crowd into it," Ellis said after the victory, per KSL. "That's what we talked about at the half ... because the fans are so important to us."

Ahead of these matches, Kyle Martino of NBC Sports commented on how he feels the team may benefit from some fresh leadership:

Either way, those heading to this fixture on Tuesday will want to see more from the United States, and the introduction of some players who didn't feature last time out may add a bit of bite to the team. Sofia Huerta, Christen Press and Amy Rodriguez could all bring something a little different to the XI.

Ellis will want to see more energy off the ball in an attempt to force a diligent China side into errors, and USWNT will need to be more inventive in possession.

After a testing game on Thursday, the visitors are unlikely to be as dynamic in their play and that should allow the home side to win by a more comfortable margin.

Prediction: United States 3-1 China