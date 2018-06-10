UFC 225 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

0 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 225 at the United Center got off to a fast start and closed with a Fight of the Year contender in Chicago.

Yoel Romero challenged Robert Whittaker but due to a failed weight cut it was not for the UFC middleweight belt. It wouldn't matter. Whittaker edged out Romero after a wild, back-and-forth battle. The champ got his hand raised and now looks to heal up before meeting his next challenger.

In the co-main event, polarizing figure Colby Covington claimed the interim welterweight strap against Rafael dos Anjos. He will get Tyron Woodley next barring injuries, but what about Dos Anjos?

Those were just the two top fights of a 13-fight card that featured Holly Holm, Claudia Gadelha, Alistair Overeem, and, yes, CM Punk.

So, what's next for each and every one of the 26 fighters? Let's not waste any more time and give you all the matches to make following UFC 225.