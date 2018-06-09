Olivier Giroud Leaves USA vs. France Match Covered in Blood After Head Injury

Olivier Giroud Leaves USA vs. France Match Covered in Blood After Head InjuryJune 9, 2018
France striker Olivier Giroud may be a doubt for the start of the 2018 World Cup after leaving Saturday's 1-1 draw with the United States because of a head injury.
Ousmane Dembele replaced Giroud in the 58th minute. The Chelsea star inadvertently clashed heads with U.S. defender Matt Miazga, which left both players bloodied (warning: contains graphic images):
The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball
BREAKING: Olivier Giroud covered in blood and forced off after horror clash of heads https://t.co/oS3CcvgkiU https://t.co/EsntlWo5wG
