Olivier Giroud Leaves USA vs. France Match Covered in Blood After Head Injury

France striker Olivier Giroud may be a doubt for the start of the 2018 World Cup after leaving Saturday's 1-1 draw with the United States because of a head injury.

Ousmane Dembele replaced Giroud in the 58th minute. The Chelsea star inadvertently clashed heads with U.S. defender Matt Miazga, which left both players bloodied (warning: contains graphic images):

