Olivier Giroud Leaves USA vs. France Match Covered in Blood After Head Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

France's forward Olivier Giroud is comforted by team mate forward Kylian Mbappe as he leaves the pitch after suffering a head injury during the friendly football match between France and USA at the at the Parc Olympique lyonnais stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon on June 9, 2018. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images)
JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

France striker Olivier Giroud may be a doubt for the start of the 2018 World Cup after leaving Saturday's 1-1 draw with the United States because of a head injury.

Ousmane Dembele replaced Giroud in the 58th minute. The Chelsea star inadvertently clashed heads with U.S. defender Matt Miazga, which left both players bloodied (warning: contains graphic images):

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

