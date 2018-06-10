UFC 226 Preview: What Are the Biggest and Best Fights Set for Las Vegas?

1 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier's entire athletic career has been defined by being second-best. In wrestling, he was elite...but he wasn't quite as good as Cael Sanderson. In MMA, he's one of the most extraordinary talents seen in the heavier weight classes...but he hasn't been able to get it done against Jon Jones. He'll ultimately hang up his gloves and shoes as a heavily decorated competitor, but all-time-great status seems out of reach.

Unless, of course, he manages to beat Stipe Miocic.

Miocic is already recognized by many as the greatest heavyweight fighter in UFC history. Since winning the title in dramatic fashion in 2016 against Fabricio Werdum, he has defended it three times and encountered very little difficulty in the process, smashing Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou. While his style isn't glamorous, his natural athleticism, solid wrestling base and crisp boxing make him a tough man to beat at any stage of a fight.

Cormier, despite lacking in size, poses an interesting threat to Miocic. Few in MMA can match his wrestling skills, and he used those tools to carve out a strong run at heavyweight in the early stages of his MMA career. Though he won't be as big or as tall as the heavyweight champ, his grappling, savvy and speed make him an interesting challenger.

The stakes are high for both men, as Miocic looks to pad his record for title defenses while Cormier attempts to become the second man in UFC history to hold two belts at the same time. What's more, a huge money fight with Brock Lesnar could be waiting in the wings for whoever wins this.

Miocic is the favorite, but Cormier is too good to ignore here, and his story is hard to look past. If he pulls off the upset, he carves out a special place in UFC history and completely redefines his legacy.