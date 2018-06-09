College Baseball Super Regionals 2018: Saturday Results, Highlights, Bracket

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The field for the 2018 College World Series will begin taking shape after Saturday's super regionals action around the country.

Following the double-elimination portion of the NCAA tournament, the super regional is a best-of-three format featuring 16 teams. The winners from each series will secure a trip to Omaha starting on June 16 for the right to compete for a national championship.

After four series began on Friday, all 16 teams were in action today. Here are the results from Saturday's games and what it means for the rest of the tournament.

Super Regionals Results (June 9)

Chapel Hill: No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 1 Stetson, 7-5 (UNC wins series 2-0)

Gainesville: No. 1 Florida def. No. 2 Auburn, 8-2 (Florida leads series 1-0)

Lubbock: No. 1 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Duke (3 p.m. ET)

Austin: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 Tennessee Tech (3 p.m. ET)

Fullerton: No. 3 Washington vs. No. 3 Cal State Fullerton (5:30 p.m. ET)

Fayetteville: No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 2 South Carolina (6:30 p.m. ET)

Nashville: No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 2 Mississippi State (9:30 p.m. ET)

Corvallis: No. 1 Minnesota vs. No. 1 Oregon State (9:30 p.m. ET)

North Carolina 7, Stetson 5

North Carolina became the first team to earn a berth in the College World Series with a 7-5 victory over Stetson on Saturday.

The Tar Heels came out of the gate swinging, taking a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to RBI doubles from Cody Roberts, Brandon Riley and Ashton McGee.

Stetson starter Jack Perkins allowed a total of six earned runs in his previous six starts. The right-hander gave up six runs on nine hits in just 2.1 innings against North Carolina.

Despite facing an early 6-1 hole, the Hatters were able to chip away and had the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth. North Carolina's Josh Hiatt got Brooks Wilson to fly out to the warning track in center field for the final out.

This marks North Carolina's first appearance in the College World Series since 2013. The program has never won a national title, previously losing in the championship series to Oregon State in 2006 and 2007.

Florida 8, Auburn 2

Florida lived up to its billing as the No. 1 team in the nation with an easy 8-2 victory over Auburn in the first game between the two SEC titans.

Even though the final score turned out to be one-sided, Florida spotted Auburn a 2-0 lead after the top of the third. Five straight Gators reached based in the bottom half of the frame to ignite a four-run rally. Wil Dalton drove in two with a single that hit off the wall in right field.

That turned out to be plenty of offense for Florida starter Brady Singer, who settled in after giving up two early runs. The 2018 SEC Pitcher of the Year struck out nine in 6.2 innings of work.

Auburn was unable to contain the top of Florida's lineup. The one-through-five hitters combined to drive in five runs and score all eight runs.

The Gators will turn to Jackson Kowar as they try to secure a fourth consecutive trip to the College World Series on Sunday. Auburn is going to counter with freshman Tanner Burns to keep its season alive.