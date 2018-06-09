Mexico's Struggles Continue Ahead of World Cup as Denmark Win 2018 Friendly 2-0

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJune 9, 2018

BRONDBY, DENMARK - JUNE 09: Yussuf Poulsen of Denmark celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during International Friendly match between Denmark v Mexico at Brondby Stadion on June 9, 2018 in Brondby, Denmark. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Denmark beat Mexico 2-0 in Brondby on Saturday in both teams' final international friendly before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The hosts went ahead in the second half through a brilliant long-range strike from Yussuf Poulsen. Christian Eriksen then added a second three minutes later to complete the scoring.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

