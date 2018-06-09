Nabil Fekir Transfer to Liverpool Called Off, Lyon Announce

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Lyon announced on Saturday that Nabil Fekir will not be joining Liverpool and will stay at the Ligue 1 club instead.

The two clubs had been in talks over a €60 million (£52.6 million) move, but Lyon have said the transfer "had not succeeded," per BBC Sport.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

