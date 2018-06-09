Nabil Fekir Transfer to Liverpool Called Off, Lyon Announce

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJune 9, 2018

Lyon's Nabil Fekir reacts while celebrating his side's 3ed goal during a Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lyon and Roma in Decines, near Lyon, central France, Thursday, March 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Claude Paris/Associated Press

Lyon announced on Saturday that Nabil Fekir will not be joining Liverpool and will stay at the Ligue 1 club instead.

The two clubs had been in talks over a €60 million (£52.6 million) move, but Lyon have said the transfer "had not succeeded," per BBC Sport.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

