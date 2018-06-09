Luka Doncic Rumors: Clippers Exploring NBA Draft Trade-Up for Real Madrid Star

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers could be eyeing a move up in this month's draft to acquire their point guard of the future.

Appearing on the Yahoo Sports NBA Podcast with Chris Mannix, insider Shams Charania said the Clippers are interested in moving up in the lottery to select Real Madrid floor general Luka Doncic.

"I think there's a lot of fluidity to this draft," Charania said. "You could see a lot of pick movement. The Clippers have looked to trade up. I think a guy that they have really looked at heavily is Luka Doncic of Real Madrid. I think it'll be a lot of movement in this draft, potentially."

