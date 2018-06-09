Luka Doncic Rumors: Clippers Exploring NBA Draft Trade-Up for Real Madrid Star

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

BELGRADE, SERBIA - MAY 20: Luka Doncic of Real Madrid in action during the Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four Belgrade 2018 Final match between Real Madrid and Fenerbahce Istanbul Dogus at Stark Arena on May 20, 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers could be eyeing a move up in this month's draft to acquire their point guard of the future. 

Appearing on the Yahoo Sports NBA Podcast with Chris Mannix, insider Shams Charania said the Clippers are interested in moving up in the lottery to select Real Madrid floor general Luka Doncic.  

"I think there's a lot of fluidity to this draft," Charania said. "You could see a lot of pick movement. The Clippers have looked to trade up. I think a guy that they have really looked at heavily is Luka Doncic of Real Madrid. I think it'll be a lot of movement in this draft, potentially." 

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.  

Related

    Dubs' Popped More Than $400K of Champagne 🍾

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dubs' Popped More Than $400K of Champagne 🍾

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Beck: LeBron Has Already Made His Choice

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Beck: LeBron Has Already Made His Choice

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    David West: Public Has ‘No Clue’ About Warriors’ Issues

    NBA logo
    NBA

    David West: Public Has ‘No Clue’ About Warriors’ Issues

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Keep Your MVP Debate, the Champs Don't Care

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Keep Your MVP Debate, the Champs Don't Care

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report