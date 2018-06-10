Terence Crawford Dominates Jeff Horn En Route to 9th-Round TKO

John Locher/Associated Press

It's hard to imagine a better first fight for Terence Crawford in the welterweight division. His speed, power and ring smarts were all on display as he dominated Jeff Horn to win the WBO world welterweight title by ninth-round technical knockout on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight was a supreme mismatch. Horn, making just his second defense of the WBO belt after winning it in controversial fashion from Manny Pacquiao in July 2017, had no answers for Crawford's talent.

The punishment grew exponentially, round over round, until referee Robert Byrd had seen enough. A straight left hand and a flurry knocked down Horn in the middle of the ninth. Byrd gave Horn a quick count, but it was clear he had nothing left. Crawford trapped him on the ropes, and with Horn unable to return fire, Byrd waved off the bout.

The 30-year-old Crawford is now a three-division champion, having won at lightweight before unifying the junior welterweight ranks, one of only a few boxers ever to hold four belts at one time in one division.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole was in awe of his skills:

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix thinks Pacquiao would be in trouble if he took on Crawford:

After the bout, Crawford said he wanted to take on the other champions in the division, per the ESPN+ live stream. It appears one of them, world IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr., has taken notice:

If Saturday's fight is any indication, Crawford will have no problem taking on the best fighters in his new stomping grounds.

Crawford sometimes likes to take his time dissecting fighters, but Horn didn't allow for any slow calculations. He went straight at Crawford from the start, rushing in with punches flying in from awkward angles. Crawford didn't take much damage from those charges, and all the relentless bull-rushing did was feed Bud a lot of information early, which he quickly digested.

Rappler's Ryan Songalia assessed the two fighters early:

By the second round, Crawford was timing in the rushes and working Horn around the belt. In the third, Crawford—a switch-hitter working as a southpaw on this night—was pelting Horn's head with quick lead rights, stopping him in his tracks. A cracking left hook snapped Horn's head back and drew a big reaction from the crowd.

The Omaha-born Crawford could see Horn's straight-line attacks coming from miles away, like a car barreling down a country road. Contrast that to Crawford, who's head movement and footwork kept the target moving at all times, frustrating Horn.

By the sixth, the gap in skill, speed and ideas between the two had become a chasm. Iole noted Byrd's actions after a particularly brutal fifth round for Horn:

Boxing writer Andreas Hale saw Crawford taking some pleasure in the punishment he was dishing out:

To Horn's credit, he showed a granite chin and a deep reserve of willpower. Crawford was landing clean, hard shots, both upstairs and down, but the Australian stood his ground. The hard-charging forays of the early rounds disappeared by the middle rounds, but that might have been less a change in strategy than a sign that Crawford's shots were taking their toll.

Top Rank Boxing showed off a particular clean left hand:

Those clean shots never went away, and Crawford wrapped up the fight with a bow in the ninth round.

Horn was only in this fight after his dubious win over Pacquiao, and it's clear he needs to develop a more varied approach if he wants to hang around in the top ranks in this division. He tried to use his bigger frame to bully Crawford, but the latter looked as quick and as sublime as ever in the higher weight class.

Crawford should have his pick of opponents after this. Now that he's in the welterweight ranks, a bout against Spence would be huge—a potential classic—although both might need to build up some name recognition with the very casual fans first. It may not be next on the docket, but it would be great for boxing to get those two in the ring together.