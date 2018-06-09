Mohamed Salah: I Never Told Sergio Ramos It Was 'Fine' After UCL Injury

VI-Images/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah denied telling Sergio Ramos things were "fine" after the Spaniard injured him in the UEFA Champions League final May 26.

The Liverpool forward suffered sprained ligaments in his shoulder and had to leave the field after Real Madrid defender Ramos pulled him down. Per AS (h/t ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan), Ramos said the incident had "been blown out of all proportion" and that, having messaged Salah, he had been told everything was fine.

However, Salah told Marca's Hugo Cerezo (h/t ESPN.com' Sam Marsden) the comments were "funny" and added: "He sent me a message, but I never told him it was 'fine.'"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.