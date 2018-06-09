David West: Public Will Be Shocked to Learn About Warriors Behind the Scenes

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: David West #3 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates in the locker room after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors power forward David West hinted the Dubs dealt with shocking behind-the-scenes drama en route to winning their third championship in four years by completing a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Friday night.

"Y'all got no clue. No clue," West said after the 108-85 title-clinching victory, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "That tells you about this team that nothing came out."

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

