David West: Public Will Be Shocked to Learn About Warriors Behind the Scenes

Golden State Warriors power forward David West hinted the Dubs dealt with shocking behind-the-scenes drama en route to winning their third championship in four years by completing a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Friday night.

"Y'all got no clue. No clue," West said after the 108-85 title-clinching victory, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "That tells you about this team that nothing came out."

