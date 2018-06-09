NJPW Dominion 2018 Results: Winners, Grades and ReactionJune 9, 2018
NJPW Dominion 2018 Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction
The latest chapter in the epic rivalry between IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega was written Saturday as The Rainmaker defended his historic title reign against The Cleaner in a Best Two-Out-of-Three Falls match with no time limit.
The bout was one of two main events, the other being an eagerly anticipated showdown between IWGP intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito and the world-renowned Chris Jericho.
With an undercard touting the likes of Will Ospreay and Hiromu Takahashi, Rey Mysterio and "The American Nightmare" Cody and The Young Bucks, fans were treated to one of the most loaded professional wrestling cards in recent memory.
Who emerged victorious, which matches thrilled the audience and what does each outcome mean going forward?
El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K
Suzuki Gun's El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru captured the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships by defeating Chaos' Roppongi 3K when Desperado utilized his dangerous green mist to collect the win and titles. Saturday's show kicked off with Sho and Yoh attempting to regain the titles, and measure of revenge, in the night's opening contest.
Sho and Yoh countered an attempt at a cheap shot by wiping the champions out at ringside and cutting a furious pace early.
The fight spilled to the arena floor, something that favored the champions, who overwhelmed their smaller opposition with a ferociousness and strength advantage. A dragon screw by Yoh to Desperado and a suplex to Kanemaru allowed him to make the hot tag to Sho, who used a double spear to put the champions down.
A double-team onslaught by Roppongi 3K, including a backstabber/dropkick attempt, had Sho and Yoh rolling. By the time Kanemaru used the feared mist on his own partner by accident, it appeared as though the young team was on its way to regaining the titles.
Commentators Kevin Kelly and Don Callis noted that the challengers had become alert to the shortcuts of the champions. Almost as though they had jinxed Sho and Yoh, Desperado and Kanemaru recovered and used a whiskey bottle behind the referee's back to score the victory and successful title retention.
Result
El Desperado and Kanemaru defeated Roppongi 3K
Grade
B
Analysis
The story of Roppongi 3K overcoming every underhanded tactic only to fall to a well-placed shot with a whiskey bottle provided a strong bit of storytelling to a match that was otherwise nonstop action throughout.
While Kelly noted his surprise over the outcome, reflecting that of those who expected Sho and Yoh to avenge their original defeat and regain the titles. It remains to be seen what direction they head in or if they continue to chase the titles in a series of rematches after Saturday's show.
David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Yoshi-Hashi and Jay White
IWGP United States champion "Switchblade" Jay White has unfinished business with both Juice Robinson and David Finlay, something that was at the heart of the second match of the evening. The New Zealand-born star teamed with Yoshi-Hashi to battle the Americans in a tag team match that would have a considerable impact on the hunt for White's title.
Chants of "Juice" filled the arena as the popular babyface sought to build momentum for a potential showdown with White. To do so, he would have to overcome an early sneak attack that left him at the mercy of the dangerous champion.
Carrying an 0-10 record in singles competition against White, Finlay exploded into the match, looking to carry over the momentum built by Robinson. A snap suplex by White put a stop to it and led to the heel's heat portion of the bout.
The official missed a tag to Robinson, creating a distraction that allowed the heels to perpetrate a two-on-one assault behind the referee's back. Juice finally received the tag from Finlay and unloaded on White, continuing to tease a match between the two for the U.S. title.
As the action broke down, Robinson delivered Pulp Friction and pinned White's shoulders to the ground, earning a fourth consecutive victory for his team with Finlay while setting himself up as the definitive top contender to White's gold.
Result
Robinson and Finlay defeated White and Yoshi-Hashi
Grade
C+
Analysis
A quality, hard-fought tag team match that did exactly as intended by putting Robinson and White at the forefront en route to the popular babyface winning and setting himself up for a title opportunity.
Robinson has been so good over the last year or so, including a fantastic performance against Hiroshi Tanahashi, and has grown in popularity to the point he can no longer be denied. The quality of his work earned him a championship opportunity of some sort and a program with White makes the most sense.
While some expected that match may happen on this card, holding off for a less-loaded show allows it to mean more than it otherwise would have Saturday.
Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki
Suzuki Gun's Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki battled Chaos' Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii in a special tag team match, continuing the rivalry between the factions.
The dislike between Ishii and Suzuki was apparent as they came face-to-face at the start of the match, setting the tone for what would be an intense tag team bout. The veterans unloaded on each other with stiff, unforgiving strikes.
A heated exchange gave way to Sabre's entry into the match and his submission-based onslaught on Ishii. Suzuki back in and he took to inflicting considerable pain on the beloved Yano, who screamed in pain as Suzuki picked him apart.
Ishii tagged back in an unloaded with a series of chops about the chest of Suzuki, rekindling the intensity and physicality of earlier in the match. What ensued was an intense, punishing exchange of forearms and strikes that left both men reeling.
Yano and Sabre paired off shortly, the New Japan Cup winner scoring the advantage. A painful submission from Sabre earned the heels the victory.
After the match, Ishii attacked Suzuki on the ramp and brought the fight between them back to the ringside area.
Result
Suzuki and Sabre defeated Yano and Ishii
Grade
C+
Analysis
The heart of this match was the stiff exchange between Ishii and Suzuki. The stiffness and unadulterated physicality between them lent the match meaning and told the story of two incredible intense wrestlers with little in the way of empathy for one another.
The post-match brawl between Ishii and Suzuki further hinted at a singles bout between them at some point. Fans of the smashmouth style will be happy about the prospects of such a match while those expecting great things out of Sabre had to be disappointed by his utilization in such a meaningless, throw-away bout.
3-Way Match for the NEVER Openweight Championship
Hirooki Goto defended his NEVER Openweight Championship in a 3-Way match Saturday. His challengers? The powerhouse Michael Elgin and the young up-and-comer Tai Chi.
The strength and experience of Elgin and Goto was on full display during the contest while the resourceful Tai Chi slid in at the opportune time and blasted both of his opponents with his microphone stand, unbeknownst to the official.
A big superkick to Goto led to a hot near-fall but Goto kicked out at the very last second.
Elgin recovered, grabbed hold of Tai Chi and, using him as a projectile weapon, delivered a buckle bomb to the young star, into Goto, and followed up with a sit-out powerbomb that earned Big Mike the win and championship.
Result
Elgin defeated Tai Chi and Goto to win the NEVER Openweight Championship
Grade
C+
Analysis
Commentator Kevin Kelly echoed the sentiments of many when he said he would have rather seen Elgin vs. Goto in a singles bout. Considering the intensity of their exchanges and the quality of their work, it is no surprise he would say such a thing.
Tai Chi's involvement was limited and by the end of the match, it was clear he was just there to eat the pin.
The sign of respect shown to Elgin by Goto was a nice touch but one has to figure the two wrestlers will meet again and when they do, the bout will be even better than what fans were treated to Saturday.
IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Sanada and Evil
For the fifth consecutive year, Bullet Club was part of the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match as The Young Bucks challenged Los Ingobernables de Japon's Sanada and Evil for the gold Saturday.
The champions entered Saturday's Dominion event having successfully retained their titles twice, defeating Killer Elite Squad and the team of Kazuchika Okada and Hirooki Goto. Never had they met a team as renowned and celebrated as The Young Bucks, though, adding intrigue to the bout.
The Bucks seized control early when Nick Jackson soared through the air and wiped both Sanada and Evil out at ringside. The back injury that have plagued Matt Jackson throughout the year, though, reared its ugly head. The champions exploited it and earned the upper hand.
Nick exploded into the match, taking the fight to the champions. An errant swing with kick led to the aggressor striking the ring post and injuring his own shin. The Bucks hobbled, the champions regained the advantage.
Evil delivered a double powerbomb out of the corner that also propelled Sanada out of the corner as the wear and tear of the bout began to take its toll on both teams. His brother reeling from what might be a broken foot, Matt entered the match and tried for the Sharpshooter. Sanada intervened and applied a dragon sleeper that was broken up by Nick's missile dropkick.
Calling on wrestlers of Bullet Club's past, The Young Bucks used Magic Killer to flatten Evil but Sanada saved the match for his team. A series of dropkicks from Sanada had the champions rolling as he applied the Skull End.
Matt survived and joined Nick for a series of double superkicks to the champions. More Bang For Your Buck followed and The Young Bucks earned the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships in a hard-fought bout.
Result
The Young Bucks defeated Evil and Sanada to win the IWGP Tag Team Championships
Grade
B+
Analysis
The Young Bucks have spent 2018 flipping the bird to anyone who still argues they cannot wrestle a psychology-based match. Their work six months into this year has been spectacular and centered on a back injury suffered by Matt Jackson all the way back in January.
Throw in Nick's foot injury and the story told by both the wrestlers and commentary team was one that built sympathy for The Young Bucks as they chased legitimacy in their new weight class. Their victory paid off their story while simultaneously adding credibility to Evil and Sanada, who only lost their titles after encountering the top tandem in the world.
It should be interesting to see how the Bucks work with a team like The Killer Elite Squad, who should be the top contenders to their newly won gold.
Special 6-Man Tag Team Match
Rey Mysterio Jr. wrestled his first match in New Japan Pro-Wrestling Saturday, teaming with the legendary Jushin "Thunder" Liger and Hiroshi Tanahashi to battle Bullet Club's "Hangman" Adam Page, "The Villain" Marty Scurll and "American Nightmare" Cody.
The trio of babyfaces, all future Hall of Famers, sought to halt the momentum of wrestling's most prominent faction. Commentator Kevin Kelly blamed Scurll for instigating the issues that existed between the two, citing his attack on Mysterio, before reminding views The Master of the 619 is anything but a stranger to Cody.
An arrogant Hangman Page demanded Mysterio tag Tanahashi into the match, a decision that he regretted as The Ace frustrated him early.
The action was nonstop throughout, the veteran babyfaces doing enough to keep themselves in the match despite a united front by the red-hot Bullet Club trio. Mysterio attempted the 619 but Page cut him off. A double 619 to Scurll and Page. A top rope hurricanrana by Liger to Cody had the heels reeling.
Or so it appeared.
Cody wiggled free of Liger's grasp and delivered Cross Rhodes to a secure the win for the villains.
Result
Bullet Club defeated Mysterio, Liger and Tanahashi
Grade
B-
Analysis
Don Callis put Mysterio over on commentary, saying he thinks Mysterio could beat anyone in NJPW after his performance here. It is further praise for a wrestler who was once considered washed up following a lackluster conclusion to his WWE run.
He was fantastic here, arguably the best wrestler in the match. At the end of the day, though, this was not about the masked man of mystery. It was, instead, about Cody and further building momentum for the second-generation star as he continued assume leadership of Bullet Club and the role of lead villain.
Props to Page, who has developed into quite the in-ring talent and a completely different worker than fans saw stateside in his early Ring of Honor run.
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi
Hiromu Takahashi won the Best of the Super Juniors, earning himself the right to challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship in one of Saturday's marquee bouts.
Takahashi may have entered the bout riding a wave of momentum but it was Ospreay who had spent the year proving critics wrong and delivering some of finest work of his career to this point.
The bell rang and Ospreay and Takahashi exploded out of the corners, taking the fight to each other. Cutting a frenetic pace from the get-go, they wowed the fan, their opening sequence concluding with a running flip dive from Ospreay that rendered Takahashi prone.
A nastier, angrier and more tenacious champion exposed the arena floor but was forced to back off his planned assault in order to break the official's count. The challenger overcame an early onslaught to target the visibly injured neck of his opponent, even landing a popup powerbomb at one point for a two count.
Commentators Kevin Kelly and Don Callis told the story of a battered Ospreay who has been on the receiving end of fans, friend and family trying to convince him to slow down and take it easy, an idea that has failed to register for the champion.
Ospreay tried for the Os-Cutter but Takahasi caught him in midair and planted him with a German suplex. As the pace quickened, Ospreay found himself on the receiving end of a Code Red by Takahashi that left the champion stunned.
Ospreay attempted the Storm Breaker but Takahashi wiggled free. He trapped the champion in the triangle choke. Ospreay tried to power out but the challenger reapplied the hold. The stronger Ospreay again tried to power out, this time finding more success.
The Os-Cutter was countered and Takahashi delivered the Sunset Bomb onto the exposed arena floor. A near-fall in the ring had fans believing the challenger would win the gold. A butterfly piledriver left Ospreay prone and the Time Bomb earned Takahashi the victory.
Result
Takahashi defeated Ospreay to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship
Grade
B+
Analysis
Ospreay entered the match with his shoulders and neck taped up and Takahashi's offense focused almost exclusively on that injury, seeking to exploit it to his advantage. While Ospreay dominated the majority of the match, the challenger came through when it counted most and scored the victory.
The win caps off a monumental stretch for Takahashi, who is as hot as any star in NJPW right now.
Easily the best match on the show to this point, the contest spotlighted Ospreay, who has been nothing short of extraordinary in 2018 and put Takahashi over in spectacular fashion.
A phenomenal way to kick off the home stretch of this show and the night's three most anticipated matches.
IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho made his return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and bloodied intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito in a vicious and vile sneak attack.
The Best in the World At What He Does vowed to end Naito in just his second match with NJPW. To do so, he would have to defeat one of the most respected and popular stars in the country and take from the face of Los Ingonerables de Japon the title he worked so hard to wrest from Minoru Suzuki.
Jericho sported a new look consisting of black lipstick, eye paint and long black tights as he stalked toward the ring for his showdown with Naito. Aggressive and violent, he attacked Naito before the bell, brawling with him to the arena floor. Jericho put him through a table, leaving him lying in a heap before taunting him.
A wicked DDT onto another table continued his repulsive assault.
Blood stained the white suit of Naito as Jericho ordered the bell rung.
After dominating the match, Jericho found himself on the receiving end of a neckbreaker on the ring apron by Naito, who stripped off his suit and finally took the fight to the future Hall of Famer. Boos poured from the stands as fans took exception to Naito using his jacket to choke Jericho.
His own eye bloodied, Naito shook off the pain he endured and blasted Jericho with two pieces of table. A piledriver onto the table followed up as Jericho was left in a heap eerily similar to what Naito looked like earlier in the bout.
Blood in his eyeball, restricting his sight, Naito tried an ill-advised hurricanrana from the top rope. Jericho countered, applying the Walls of Jericho. He escaped a delivered a clunky tornado DDT out of the corner.
Jericho countered out of one Destino but fell to another. Luckily for him, Naito struggled to follow up, nursing the eye injury that plagued him the entire bout. Later, Naito once again tried for his finisher but Jericho shoved the official and caught him with a low blow. The Codebreaker finished Naito and Jericho picked up the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, adding to his legacy.
After the match, Jericho continued his assault on Naito, beating him down and lashing him with his leather belt. Evil made the save, clearing Jericho from the ring.
Result
Jericho defeated Naito to win the Intercontinental Championship
Grade
B
Analysis
Anyone who expected a performance from Jericho that was as great as his showing against Kenny Omega at WrestleKingdom earlier this year was disappointed by this one. He was not in the shape he was then and appeared to struggle to keep up with Naito at times.
With that said, he made up for it with an intensity we have not seen out of Jericho since his 2008 WWE run.
Booking Jericho to win the title is an interesting move on the part of NJPW. The post-match beatdown seems to suggest there will be a rematch in which Jericho properly puts Naito over but one has to wonder if he had to win the title to get to that endgame.
A very good match that never quite met expectations, one can only hope the eventual rematch exceeds this one and results in Naito reaching a new level of international recognition as a result.
IWGP Heavyweight Championship Two-out-of-Three Falls Match
The most acclaimed series in all of professional wrestling added a new entry Saturday as Kenny Omega challenged Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in a Best Two-Out-of-Three Falls match with no time limit.
The competitors cut a slow pace early, understanding they were in for a long championship bout in Saturday's main event.
As the action spilled to the floor, Omega landed the first major blow, catching Okada with a V Trigger to the throat that left the champion reeling.
"Omega has wrestled a perfect match thus far," Kevin Kelly said, despite the challenger not scoring a fall to that point. Perhaps it was a jinx because moments later, Okada recovered moments late and sent Omega flying off the ring apron and hip-first into the steel railing.
Omega launched himself over the top rope, wiping Okada out at ringside as the 25-minute mark passed. The champion eluded defeat in the first fall, avoiding the One-Winged Angel on several occasions. Okada tried for a Rainmaker but Omega countered into a sunset flip attempt. Okada countered that and pinned Omega to score the first fall.
Momentum on his side, Okada took the fight to the floor, where he delivered a draping DDT off the guardrail. A back suplex by Omega on the ring apron let him create some separation. A double stomp to The Rainmaker sent him through a table. A superplex back inside the squared circle continued to build momentum for the challenger.
A springboard moonsault caught the knees of Okada, though, and the champion fired off a running uppercut to curb Omega's onslaught.
Teases of One-Winged Angel and The Rainmaker on the floor brought the crowd to its feet but it was a reverse hurricanrana that helped Omega create separation. Back inside, Okada avoided the One-Winged Angel again and delivered a Tombstone. He tried for The Rainmaker but Omega countered with a uranage.
Omega delivered a V Trigger and double underhook piledriver but was still unable to put Okada away. The Cleaner followed up with the One-Winged Angel and finally tied the score up at one fall apiece some 50 minutes into the bout.
After a two-minute rest period, the match moved onto a third fall.
Immediately following the bell, Omega landed a V Trigger and tried for another One-Winged Angel but Okada countered and delivered The Rainmaker, leaving both men lying unconscious in the center of the ring.
Exhaustion set in and both wrestlers stumbled around the ring, their bodies not matching their will to win.
Omega, digging deep into Bullet Club's history, pulled out a Styles Clash but was only able to score a two count.
Kota Ibushi, who had been in Omega's corner the entire match, insisted Omega try the Phoenix Splash. He did but crashed to the mat below. A tombstone piledriver attempt by Okada was, again, countered by a V Trigger from Omega.
The competitors traded German suplexes and teased finishers but neither was able to keep the other down. Okada attempted a Rainmaker but Omega countered right into the One-Winged Angel. The crowd came alive for the challenger.
One more V Trigger gave way to one more One-Winged Angel and Omega ended Okada's historic title reign in epic fashion.
After the match, Omega embraced The Young Bucks, who had made their way to the ring after the match.
Result
Omega defeated Okada, 2-1, to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Grade
A+
Analysis
For over 60 minutes, two wrestlers with, arguably, the best in-ring chemistry in the industry delivered another classic match that paid off a years-long story in fitting fashion with Omega winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship by beating the seemingly insurmountable Okada in two straight falls.
The pacing was perfect. The storytelling was outstanding. There are arguments to be made about Omega's reliance on the V Trigger but that would be nitpicking at this point.
The match was as close to perfect as it gets, a superb example of what virtuoso performers are capable of when they call back their previous encounters, know their characters, understand their story and execute it to near perfection.
Is that overly complimentary to the match? Absolutely, but the match earned it.
Arguably better than any of their previous encounters, it was every bit the epic fans expected. In a day and age where "making history" has become a marketing ploy more than anything, Omega and Okada made actual history by wrapping up a rivalry that has spanned years, broke star rating scales and made household names out of the men involved.