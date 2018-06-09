NJPW Dominion 2018 Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction

9 of 9

Credit: New Japan Pro-Wrestling

The most acclaimed series in all of professional wrestling added a new entry Saturday as Kenny Omega challenged Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in a Best Two-Out-of-Three Falls match with no time limit.

The competitors cut a slow pace early, understanding they were in for a long championship bout in Saturday's main event.

As the action spilled to the floor, Omega landed the first major blow, catching Okada with a V Trigger to the throat that left the champion reeling.

"Omega has wrestled a perfect match thus far," Kevin Kelly said, despite the challenger not scoring a fall to that point. Perhaps it was a jinx because moments later, Okada recovered moments late and sent Omega flying off the ring apron and hip-first into the steel railing.

Omega launched himself over the top rope, wiping Okada out at ringside as the 25-minute mark passed. The champion eluded defeat in the first fall, avoiding the One-Winged Angel on several occasions. Okada tried for a Rainmaker but Omega countered into a sunset flip attempt. Okada countered that and pinned Omega to score the first fall.

Momentum on his side, Okada took the fight to the floor, where he delivered a draping DDT off the guardrail. A back suplex by Omega on the ring apron let him create some separation. A double stomp to The Rainmaker sent him through a table. A superplex back inside the squared circle continued to build momentum for the challenger.

A springboard moonsault caught the knees of Okada, though, and the champion fired off a running uppercut to curb Omega's onslaught.

Teases of One-Winged Angel and The Rainmaker on the floor brought the crowd to its feet but it was a reverse hurricanrana that helped Omega create separation. Back inside, Okada avoided the One-Winged Angel again and delivered a Tombstone. He tried for The Rainmaker but Omega countered with a uranage.

Omega delivered a V Trigger and double underhook piledriver but was still unable to put Okada away. The Cleaner followed up with the One-Winged Angel and finally tied the score up at one fall apiece some 50 minutes into the bout.

After a two-minute rest period, the match moved onto a third fall.

Immediately following the bell, Omega landed a V Trigger and tried for another One-Winged Angel but Okada countered and delivered The Rainmaker, leaving both men lying unconscious in the center of the ring.

Exhaustion set in and both wrestlers stumbled around the ring, their bodies not matching their will to win.

Omega, digging deep into Bullet Club's history, pulled out a Styles Clash but was only able to score a two count.

Kota Ibushi, who had been in Omega's corner the entire match, insisted Omega try the Phoenix Splash. He did but crashed to the mat below. A tombstone piledriver attempt by Okada was, again, countered by a V Trigger from Omega.

The competitors traded German suplexes and teased finishers but neither was able to keep the other down. Okada attempted a Rainmaker but Omega countered right into the One-Winged Angel. The crowd came alive for the challenger.

One more V Trigger gave way to one more One-Winged Angel and Omega ended Okada's historic title reign in epic fashion.

After the match, Omega embraced The Young Bucks, who had made their way to the ring after the match.

Result

Omega defeated Okada, 2-1, to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Grade

A+

Analysis

For over 60 minutes, two wrestlers with, arguably, the best in-ring chemistry in the industry delivered another classic match that paid off a years-long story in fitting fashion with Omega winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship by beating the seemingly insurmountable Okada in two straight falls.

The pacing was perfect. The storytelling was outstanding. There are arguments to be made about Omega's reliance on the V Trigger but that would be nitpicking at this point.

The match was as close to perfect as it gets, a superb example of what virtuoso performers are capable of when they call back their previous encounters, know their characters, understand their story and execute it to near perfection.

Is that overly complimentary to the match? Absolutely, but the match earned it.

Arguably better than any of their previous encounters, it was every bit the epic fans expected. In a day and age where "making history" has become a marketing ploy more than anything, Omega and Okada made actual history by wrapping up a rivalry that has spanned years, broke star rating scales and made household names out of the men involved.