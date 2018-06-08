College Baseball Super Regionals 2018: Results, Highlights, Bracket from Friday

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The 2018 NCAA Division I baseball tournament field has been narrowed down to 16 teams, and with it comes the Super Regionals series.

The best-of-three stage got underway on Friday, although not every team was in action. Eight teams took the diamond looking to move one step closer to the 2018 College World Series. While four teams would be able to do exactly that, four teams would also find themselves one loss closer to elimination.

Below is a look at all of the action from Friday's Super Regionals.

Friday's Schedule/Results

Washington vs. Cal State Fullerton

Minnesota vs. Oregon State, 5 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m. ET

North Carolina 7, Stetson 4

The Stetson Hatters got off to a strong start, but in the end, the North Carolina Tar Heels pulled out Game 1 with the help of a strong offense.

Stetson got the scoring underway in the top of the first, getting a line-drive home run from Mike Spooner in the second at-bat of the game:

Hatters right-hander Logan Gilbert could not protect that lead, though. The Tar Heels answered with a run of their own with a walk and a double in the bottom of the inning:

Just like, it was a brand new game.

Gilbert (5.1 innings, six hits, four runs, six strikeouts) and North Carolina starter Cooper Criswell (five innings, four hits, one run, three strikeouts) would trade zeroes until the fifth.

The Tar Heels used a single and a walk to set the table for catcher Cody Roberts. That's when Gilbert hung a pitch right in the zone, leaving him seeking a new baseball:

Stetson managed to get to North Carolina's bullpen in the seventh to close the gap to one run. However, just like in the first, the Tar Heels quickly responded. They took advantage of wildness by Hatters relievers (three walks, one hit by pitch) to tack on three insurance runs and extend the lead to four.

The Hatters managed to plate one in the top of the ninth and even put the tying run on base. But right-hander Austin Bergner wiggled out of trouble and sealed the victory.

Roberts (2-for-4, walk, double, home run, three RBI) led the Tar Heels offense. Spooner (2-for-5, home run, two RBI) starred at the plate for the Hatters.

North Carolina is now just one win away from Omaha, Nebraska, while Stetson must win the next two games to avoid elimination. Game 2 will start at noon on Saturday.