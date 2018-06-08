Texans Safety Andre Hal Diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Texans safety Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

"My faith in God and the support from my family, friends, teammates and coaches will see me through this difficult time," Hal said in a statement through the team on Friday. "I will not let this diagnosis stop me from fulfilling my dreams and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me. I know how to beat this and I will beat it."

