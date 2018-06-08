Texans Safety Andre Hal Diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

Houston Texans free safety Andre Hal (29) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams (33) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Texans safety Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. 

"My faith in God and the support from my family, friends, teammates and coaches will see me through this difficult time," Hal said in a statement through the team on Friday. "I will not let this diagnosis stop me from fulfilling my dreams and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me. I know how to beat this and I will beat it."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

