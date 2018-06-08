Todd Gurley 'Kind of Forgot About' Last Year After Breakout Season for Rams

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has his focus trained squarely on the future.

In fact, he's already moved on from an ascendant 2017 campaign that saw him re-emerge as one of the NFL's premier open-field playmakers.

Gurley told the team's website (h/t ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper):

"You don't really think about it too much. I don't know. I kind of forgot about it, honestly. I haven't really thought about it. You just go back and what you watch on film and you just see the big plays you made and it kind of motivates you to do it again, to make those types of exciting plays, put the team in great situations and just try to be an accountable player."

Gurley flashed his huge ceiling in 2015 when he rushed for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

However, his production dipped precipitously the following year as head coach Jeff Fisher failed to find creative ways to get him into space.

That all changed in 2017 with Sean McVay at the helm.

Operating as the focal point of the Rams' retooled offense, Gurley romped to 1,305 rushing yards and a league-leading 13 rushing touchdowns. He also cemented himself as a true three-down back with 64 receptions for 788 yards and six scores.

Not surprisingly, the Rams exercised Gurley's fifth-year option in April, which means they have two years left to try and hammer out a lucrative extension before he becomes a free agent in 2020.

In the meantime, Gurley will continue to serve as the Rams' offensive metronome as they eye back-to-back NFC West titles.