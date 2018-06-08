Aaron Laffey Retires Hours After Giving Up 14 Runs for Mets' Triple-A Team

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Las Vegas 51s starting pitcher Aaron Laffey retired from baseball Wednesday hours after allowing 14 runs (12 earned) in three-plus innings against the New Orleans Baby Cakes.

"He just felt it from inside that he gave it everything he had after 16 years," Las Vegas manager Tony DeFrancesco said, according to Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Plus, the results weren't very good, so that could have been part of it. But at times, you lose your fire, and that's where he's at."

Laffey joined the New York Mets organization for a second time in May after the Mets purchased his contract from the Somerset Patriots of the Atlantic League.

The 33-year-old Maryland native struggled mightily with the Triple-A 51s. He allowed 28 hits, including nine home runs, and 26 earned runs in 13 innings across three starts. His WHIP stood at 2.46, and his batting average against was .424.

Laffey spent eight years in the majors with the Mets, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies. He posted a 4.44 ERA in 156 MLB games.